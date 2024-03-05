Industrial and Financial Sectors Lead in Million-Dollar CXO Compensations, Study Reveals

Recent findings highlight a notable dominance of CXOs from the industrial and manufacturing sector in the million-dollar compensation club for FY23, with financial services, automotive, and pharma sectors trailing closely behind. This trend reflects the critical talent gaps, compensation structures, and the distribution of large companies impacting high earners. A study conducted by EMA Partners India for ET shows that 35 executives in this sector from BSE200 companies earned over Rs 8.2 crore, marking a rise from the previous fiscal year.

Breaking Down the Compensation Club

The study, sourcing data from annual reports of BSE 200 companies, unveiled that a total of 179 CXOs have crossed the million-dollar salary threshold, with industrial and manufacturing sectors taking the lead. Experts attribute this to the size and scale of organizations within these sectors, which resemble conglomerates and face significant challenges in maintaining a robust leadership pipeline. K Sudarshan, managing director of EMA Partners India, points out the severe constraints for good talent at the entry-level and erosion of talent in the middle layer within the industrial and manufacturing sector, driving up compensation as a result.

Factors Influencing High Compensation

Financial services and pharma sectors also witness high compensation levels, influenced by high equity compensation and a limited talent pool, respectively. Anubhav Gupta, managing director of Exec-Rem, explains that banking, in particular, has leaned heavily on equity compensation over the years, leading to a higher number of millionaires within the sector. Meanwhile, the pharmaceutical sector's global operations demand and the scarcity of senior talent capable of managing such scale contribute to the higher end of salary spectrums.

Future Trends and Implications

As industries continue to evolve, the landscape of CXO compensations seems poised for further change. The absence of regulatory oversight in the manufacturing and industrial sectors suggests a faster rise in the number of million-dollar CXOs. Amit Tandon, managing director of Institutional Investor Advisory Service India (IIAS), mentioned that despite the current trend, knowledge-based companies such as IT, software, and banking typically offer higher compensations overall, influenced by share price performance and ESOPs. This evolving scenario invites reflection on the sustainability of current compensation models and their impact on talent management and corporate governance in the long run.