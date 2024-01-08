en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

Indonesia’s OJK Introduces Regulations to Guide Digital Transformation in Banking

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Indonesia’s OJK Introduces Regulations to Guide Digital Transformation in Banking

Regulatory bodies worldwide are increasingly focusing on the digital transformation of the banking sector, introducing comprehensive regulations to ensure fair competition and innovation. The latest move comes from Indonesia’s OJK Financial Services Authority, revealing a new regulatory framework designed to guide banks in the development of digital services and in assessing digital maturity.

Leveling the Field in Digital Banking

The new regulations introduced by the OJK aim to create a level playing field for financial institutions, encouraging innovative digital services while ensuring customer protection. This move is part of a larger global trend, as regulators worldwide seek to adapt to the rapidly evolving digital landscape in banking.

Guiding the Digital Transformation

Dian Ediana Rae, the OJK’s Chief Executive of Banking Supervision, stated that these regulations align with the mandate of Law Number 4 of 2023. The law aims to strengthen the financial sector, focusing specifically on digital maturity and readiness. The regulations cover various aspects of digital banking, from governance architecture, risk management, and cybersecurity, to data collaboration and consumer protection.

A Global Trend

In the broader context, these regulatory moves reflect a worldwide emphasis on the evolution of digital banking. Recent examples include the European Central Bank’s cyber resilience stress tests for banks, amendments to cheque clearing policy by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP), and Chinese banks’ actions against credit risk exposure. As the financial sector continues to innovate and evolve, the role of regulators will be crucial in ensuring a safe and equitable digital banking environment.

0
Finance Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Finance

See more
28 seconds ago
European Railway Sector Gears Up for Transformation: Key Developments and Investments
In an era of renewed emphasis on sustainable transportation, the European railway sector is witnessing a slew of significant developments. From major maintenance contracts and multi-million dollar loans to pioneering technological advancements, the continent’s railways are gearing up for a transformative leap into the future. Key Contracts and Investments Green Cargo, a prominent logistics company,
European Railway Sector Gears Up for Transformation: Key Developments and Investments
The Rise of Passive Index Funds: A New Era in Investing
3 mins ago
The Rise of Passive Index Funds: A New Era in Investing
Evergrande's Financial Crisis Deepens: EV Division Head Detained
4 mins ago
Evergrande's Financial Crisis Deepens: EV Division Head Detained
CNG Antiques Rallies to Save Walton Market with Pin Badge Campaign
59 seconds ago
CNG Antiques Rallies to Save Walton Market with Pin Badge Campaign
Digital Advertising Braces for the End of Third-Party Cookies
3 mins ago
Digital Advertising Braces for the End of Third-Party Cookies
Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer Amid Yanson Family Business Feud
3 mins ago
Supreme Court Suspends Lawyer Amid Yanson Family Business Feud
Latest Headlines
World News
Amy Silcock: Setting a New World Record in Shearing with Sheer Determination
1 min
Amy Silcock: Setting a New World Record in Shearing with Sheer Determination
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
5 mins
Guyana Election Fraud Case: A Trial for Democracy and Transparency
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
5 mins
Coventry's Health Revolution: A Beacon of Hope Amidst England's Health Inequalities
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
5 mins
Sierra Leone's Mental Health Advocate Dr. Edward Nahim Passes Away
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE
6 mins
Undocumented Indian Expatriate Returns Home After 18 Years in UAE
Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title
8 mins
Napolitano vs. Young: A Clash for the NCC Canadian Middleweight Title
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race
9 mins
Adam Schiff Raises $6.3 Million in Fourth Quarter for California Senate Race
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted
9 mins
BCCI Announces Indian T20I Squad: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Return; Shreyas Iyer Omitted
Unlocking Nature's Anti-Aging Secrets: The Potential for Human Rejuvenation
10 mins
Unlocking Nature's Anti-Aging Secrets: The Potential for Human Rejuvenation
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
7 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence
8 hours
HYDRO-BLOK Expands into South America, Solidifying Global Presence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app