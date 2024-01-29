Indonesia's High Credit Costs: An Impediment in ASEAN Financial Race

In the throbbing heart of the ASEAN-5 economies, Indonesia continues to grapple with the challenge of high financing costs, particularly in the sphere of credit. Standing at a solid 8.5 percent in 2022, Indonesia's credit cost outpaces its ASEAN-5 peers and China, engendering a strenuous environment for businesses, especially those in the fiercely competitive manufacturing sector. Despite the declining trend since the 1998 Asian financial crisis, Indonesia's credit cost still dwarfs the Philippines at 7.1 percent, Singapore at 5.3 percent, Malaysia at 3.9 percent, Thailand at 3.1 percent, and China at 4.3 percent.

Government Interventions: Ineffective and Distortive

In a bid to deflate the ballooning credit rate, the Indonesian government has enforced a variety of regulations. Measures encompassing financial governance, literacy, bank consolidation, and better transmission of monetary policy have all been pursued. Yet, these strategies have proven to be ineffective and often distortive. A case in point is the significant swelling of government allocations for guarantees and interest subsidies on SME loans. Despite this, the banks' SME loan portfolios remain static, indicating a glaring inefficiency in enhancing SMEs' access to credit.

Unearthing the Root Causes

The need to delve deeper into the root causes of the high credit rates has never been more paramount. Interestingly, the cost of funds contributes a mere 20 percent to the credit cost. Approximately 60 percent of bank funds are derived from current and savings accounts with low-interest rates, in stark contrast to the higher rates for time deposits. For larger banks boasting substantial core capital, the ratio of these 'cheap funds' escalates to an impressive 73-80 percent.

Looking Forward

Placed under the microscope, Indonesia's high credit rates present a convoluted challenge. The inefficiency of government interventions and the underlying root causes necessitate sustainable solutions. As Indonesia continues to wrestle with the issue, the path towards financial competitiveness within the ASEAN region remains fraught with hurdles. Yet, in this intricate dance of monetary dynamics, the potential for growth and evolution remains, waiting to be unlocked.