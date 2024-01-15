en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has tightened capital regulations for regional development banks (BPDs), with 11 BPDs yet to conform to the new rules. These banks are required to meet a minimum core capital threshold of Rp 3 trillion (approximately $193 million) by December 31, 2024. The BPDs that fail to meet these standards will face the consequence of being downgraded to rural banks, significantly reducing the range of services they can offer.

Addressing Capital Requirements

To avoid this downgrade, the BPDs must either increase their capital or consider merging with other banks. The OJK’s move is aimed at strengthening the financial stability of these regional banks. Two of the 11 banks have already taken steps to meet the new requirements by submitting plans to boost their capital. The remaining nine banks are exploring the possibility of forming banking business groups (KUBs) through collaborations with other financial institutions.

Role of Parent Companies in KUBs

Four banks have already expressed their willingness to serve as parent companies for these KUBs. The parent company in a KUB is expected to have ample capital and strong operational performance. This is to ensure they can support the capital and liquidity needs of its member banks, as well as enhance their capacity to provide productive loans within their respective regions.

Looking Beyond The Numbers

As the pressure mounts on these banks to meet the new capital requirements, it is important to note that having less than Rp 3 trillion in core capital does not necessarily mean a bank is in trouble. This sentiment was echoed by Yuddy Renaldi, chairman of the Association of Regional Development Banks (Asbanda), who emphasized that the new regulations are primarily aimed at increasing banks’ resilience to economic crises.

0
Business Finance Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
25 seconds ago
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
In the volatile world of economics, the EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa) region witnessed an unexpected dip in mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the first quarter of 2023. This was followed by a slowdown in the latter half of the year, despite a vibrant second quarter. Yet the optimism remains undeterred for the
EMEA's M&A Activity Set for Positive Outlook in 2024
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
1 min ago
Nucor's Groundbreaking Initiative: A New Era in Sustainable Steel Production
Stratio BD Achieves 99% AI Accuracy with Business Semantic Data Layer
1 min ago
Stratio BD Achieves 99% AI Accuracy with Business Semantic Data Layer
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
33 seconds ago
Chemtrade's 2024 Guidance: Investing in Growth and Increasing Distribution
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
54 seconds ago
Asda Reduces Baby Formula Prices and Eases Voucher Policies to Assist Families Amid Cost of Living Crisis
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility
54 seconds ago
McHenry County Calls for Qualifications for Renovation of Public Health Facility
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
16 seconds
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's Tenure: A Critique
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
16 seconds
Ginkgo Bioworks and Illumina Collaborate to Bolster Global Biosecurity
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
18 seconds
Georgia Amplifies Healthcare Support for Chronic Illnesses and Disabled Individuals
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
36 seconds
President Bola Tinubu Confirms Attendance at Governor Uzodimma's Second Term Inauguration
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
47 seconds
Erdoğan Proposes Extension of Turkish Naval Deployment Amid Rising Tensions
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
1 min
Guiseley Triumphs Over Bamber Bridge: A Leap to 4th Position Amid League Turmoil
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
1 min
AP VoteCast: Decoding the American Electorate
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
2 mins
Mark Hanretty Returns to 'Dancing on Ice': Partners with Cancer Survivor Adele Roberts
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
2 mins
Delta State Governor Honored by Sapele Diocese at 15th Anniversary Celebration
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
44 mins
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
53 mins
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
54 mins
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
1 hour
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
2 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
4 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
4 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app