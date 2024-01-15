Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority Tightens Capital Regulations for Regional Banks

Indonesia’s Financial Services Authority (OJK) has tightened capital regulations for regional development banks (BPDs), with 11 BPDs yet to conform to the new rules. These banks are required to meet a minimum core capital threshold of Rp 3 trillion (approximately $193 million) by December 31, 2024. The BPDs that fail to meet these standards will face the consequence of being downgraded to rural banks, significantly reducing the range of services they can offer.

Addressing Capital Requirements

To avoid this downgrade, the BPDs must either increase their capital or consider merging with other banks. The OJK’s move is aimed at strengthening the financial stability of these regional banks. Two of the 11 banks have already taken steps to meet the new requirements by submitting plans to boost their capital. The remaining nine banks are exploring the possibility of forming banking business groups (KUBs) through collaborations with other financial institutions.

Role of Parent Companies in KUBs

Four banks have already expressed their willingness to serve as parent companies for these KUBs. The parent company in a KUB is expected to have ample capital and strong operational performance. This is to ensure they can support the capital and liquidity needs of its member banks, as well as enhance their capacity to provide productive loans within their respective regions.

Looking Beyond The Numbers

As the pressure mounts on these banks to meet the new capital requirements, it is important to note that having less than Rp 3 trillion in core capital does not necessarily mean a bank is in trouble. This sentiment was echoed by Yuddy Renaldi, chairman of the Association of Regional Development Banks (Asbanda), who emphasized that the new regulations are primarily aimed at increasing banks’ resilience to economic crises.