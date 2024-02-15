Indonesian Markets Soar as Prabowo Secures Presidential Victory

Indonesian markets surged today as Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto declared a decisive victory in the country's presidential election. The incumbent, Joko Widodo, congratulated his opponent, paving the way for a smooth transition and policy continuation.

Market Resurgence: A Tale of Confidence

The comfortable lead secured by Prabowo in the polls has boosted market sentiment, with stocks and the rupiah reaching one-month highs. The Jakarta Composite Index jumped 3.1%, while the rupiah strengthened by 1.7% against the US dollar. This market resurgence is a clear indicator of increased investor confidence in policy continuation.

The Power of Policy Continuation

The potential for a decisive single-round win by Prabowo has further bolstered market expectations. Analysts predict that the policy continuity and stability under a Prabowo government will aid rupiah stability in the medium term.

Industrial Growth: A Decade of Investment

Over the past decade, Indonesia's non-oil and gas processing industry has seen a steady increase in investment. The total investment value in the sector over this period reached an impressive Rp 3,031.85 trillion, with a significant jump in value from Rp 186.79 trillion in 2014 to Rp 565.25 trillion in 2023.

The manufacturing sector has also seen growth, with investment figures reaching Rp 457 trillion in 2022. The Industrial Confidence Index (IKI) for January 2024 was 52.35, indicating expansion in 17 out of 23 subsectors.