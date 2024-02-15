Indonesian Market Soars as Prabowo Claims Victory: A Tale of Optimism and Continuity

As the sun rose over Indonesia on February 15, 2024, the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) buzzed with anticipation. Former general Prabowo Subianto had claimed victory in the presidential election, securing nearly 60% of the votes. The market responded with exuberance, as stocks surged by an impressive 2.2%, and the rupiah strengthened to 15,555 against the US dollar.

Market Euphoria: A Symphony of Hope and Continuity

Upon Prabowo's declaration of victory, the IDX became a symphony of optimism and continuity. Investors reveled in the potential implications of his presidency on Indonesia's economic policies, with the Jakarta Composite Index rising by 1.35% to 7,307. The market's reaction reflected the confidence in Prabowo's ability to maintain a steady economic course.

Stockbit Sekuritas, a prominent Indonesian brokerage firm, projected that the Prabowo-Gibran pair would secure 57-59% of the votes, with 56% of the votes already tallied by the General Election Commission. The quick count results, which indicate a single-round conclusion to the election, were viewed favorably by the market and could potentially lure foreign investments.

A Resilient Market and Promising Stocks

NH Korindo Sekuritas urged investors and traders to validate the resilience of the support level at 7,200 and monitor the rebound potential before making comprehensive market decisions. Amid the early trading session, the top five gainers in the stock market included Humpuss Maritim Internasional (HUMI), Multikarya Asia Pasifik Raya (MKAP), Pembangunan Perumahan (PTPP), Mahaka Radio Integra (MARI), and Era Media Sejahtera (DOOH).

Cautious Optimism: Awaiting the Official Outcome

Although the quick count results have injected optimism into the market, it is crucial to remember that these are unofficial figures. Investors, traders, and all Indonesians are advised to await the official results from the General Election Commission. The true test of the market's response will come once the final outcome is confirmed.