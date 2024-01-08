en English
Business

Indonesian Fintech KOMUNAL Raises $5.5M in Series A+ Funding Round

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 8, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Indonesian Fintech KOMUNAL Raises $5.5M in Series A+ Funding Round

Indonesian fintech firm, KOMUNAL, has recently celebrated a significant financial milestone, securing $5.5 million in a Series A+ funding round. The investment was led by Sumitomo Corporation Equity Asia, and also featured contributions from several venture capital firms, including Jafco Asia, Skystar Capital, Sovereign Capital, and Gobi Partners.

Funding Fuels Future Expansion

The funding round comes on the heels of KOMUNAL achieving operational profitability in the latter half of 2023. The finance-tech company has been instrumental in forging partnerships with 376 rural banks across Indonesia. These collaborations aim to provide productive loans to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), primarily in tier 2 and 3 cities.

KOMUNAL’s service, DepositoBPR by Komunal, offers digital deposits in rural banks. These services provide higher interest rates compared to traditional commercial banks, secured by the guarantee of the Indonesia Deposit Insurance Corporation. With the fresh injection of funds, KOMUNAL intends to expand its services and develop further partnerships with rural banks, particularly those located outside the Java and Bali regions.

Impressive Growth in 2023

In 2023, KOMUNAL experienced substantial growth, managing $600 million in loans and deposits. This figure marked a threefold increase from the previous year. The company’s KomunalP2P platform disbursed $250 million in loans to over 1,300 MSME projects. Simultaneously, its DepositoBPR service channeled $350 million in deposits to rural banks across Indonesia.

Looking Ahead

With this latest round of funding, the future looks promising for KOMUNAL. The fintech firm is well-positioned to continue its mission of providing accessible financial services to MSMEs and rural banks across Indonesia. As it forges ahead, KOMUNAL remains a testament to the power of innovative fintech solutions in bridging the gap between traditional banking and the digital age.

Business Finance Indonesia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

