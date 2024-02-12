Indirect Tax Compliance Crisis: 75% of Companies Make Errors

February 12, 2024 - A recent survey conducted by Vertex, a leading tax software company, reveals a concerning trend in the world of corporate tax compliance. A staggering 75% of tax professionals surveyed admitted that their companies have made significant errors in indirect tax compliance, with a third of these mistakes occurring frequently.

Advertisment

The State of Indirect Tax Compliance

Despite the financial implications of these mistakes, the survey found that only 11% of companies are somewhat risk-averse when it comes to indirect tax compliance. In fact, 31% are very willing to take on risks in this area. This confidence may be misplaced, however, as the potential consequences of noncompliance are severe.

Fears about government audits, impacts on business performance, criminal proceedings, brand reputation damage, and fines are all prevalent among respondents. These concerns suggest that while companies may be confident in their compliance efforts, they are well aware of the potential costs of getting it wrong.

Advertisment

Regional Disparities and the Need for Tech-Driven Solutions

The survey also revealed stark regional disparities in indirect tax compliance. While 43% of US firms are considered "champions" in tech-driven approaches to indirect tax, businesses in the UK and Ireland were deemed "crawlers" with 72% describing their business as risk-prone in managing indirect tax compliance.

This finding highlights the importance of adopting tax technology to address compliance challenges. According to the survey, 77% of US respondents believe that specialized engines and software have simplified the compliance process. This suggests that investing in tax technology may be the key to improving compliance rates and avoiding costly mistakes.

Advertisment

The Future of Indirect Tax Compliance

Looking ahead, the survey emphasized the need for further education and development of IT skills within tax teams to ensure better compliance by 2030. As the world of tax compliance becomes increasingly complex, it is clear that companies will need to take a more proactive approach to managing their indirect tax affairs.

The consequences of noncompliance are too great to ignore. From government audits and fines to criminal proceedings and damage to brand reputation, the costs of getting it wrong can be devastating. By investing in tax technology and prioritizing education and development, companies can take control of their indirect tax compliance and avoid these costly mistakes.

Advertisment

In the end, it's not just about avoiding penalties and fines. It's about ensuring that companies are operating ethically and responsibly, and that they are contributing to a fair and just tax system. By taking indirect tax compliance seriously, companies can build trust with their stakeholders and contribute to a more stable and sustainable business environment.

The survey conducted by Vertex serves as a wake-up call for companies worldwide. By acknowledging the challenges of indirect tax compliance and taking proactive steps to address them, companies can protect themselves from costly mistakes and build a stronger, more sustainable future.

If you're a company that's struggling with indirect tax compliance, it's time to take action. Invest in tax technology, prioritize education and development, and make indirect tax compliance a top priority. Your business, your stakeholders, and the world will thank you.

Note: The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Vertex or its affiliates.