IndiGrid Set to Raise Rs 1,000 Crore to Finance Solar Asset Acquisition and Debt Repayment

KKR-backed India Grid Trust (IndiGrid) is set to raise approximately Rs 1,000 crore through non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to finance acquisitions and repay existing debt. The company recently announced its plan to acquire ReNew Solar Urja Private Limited (RSUPL) for Rs 1,650 crore, pending regulatory approvals. The acquisition will significantly increase IndiGrid's solar Assets Under Management (AUM) to nearly 20%.

Advertisment

The Solar Asset in Focus

RSUPL operates a 300 Mw solar asset with 23 years of residual power purchase agreements (PPAs) with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI). The integration of this renewable energy source into IndiGrid's portfolio will not only diversify its asset base but also contribute to the nation's transition to clean energy.

The Role of Grid Investment in Renewable Integration

Advertisment

IndiGrid's strategic move underscores the importance of investing in transmission infrastructure to support renewables and achieve climate targets. Significant grid investment is necessary to address the challenges of integrating renewable energy sources into the grid and meet the demands of the energy transition.

Policy Makers: The Drivers of Change

Policymakers play a critical role in driving reforms to support the transition to clean energy. The 'AAA' rating assigned by CRISIL Ratings to IndiGrid's NCDs reflects the stability of its revenue, with almost all transmission Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) operating under the Point of Connection (PoC) mechanism. However, CRISIL will continue to monitor IndiGrid's diversification into riskier renewable and project development segments.

Advertisment

IndiGrid's initiative to raise funds for its acquisition and repayment of existing debt demonstrates the company's commitment to investing in renewable energy and transmission infrastructure. As we move towards a future powered by clean energy, coordinated action and increased investment in transmission infrastructure are crucial to meeting the demands of the energy transition.

Important Terms:

India Grid Trust (IndiGrid): An infrastructure investment trust backed by KKR

Advertisment

Non-convertible Debentures (NCDs): A type of debt security that cannot be converted into equity shares

ReNew Solar Urja Private Limited (RSUPL): A company operating a 300 Mw solar asset with 23 years of residual PPAs

Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs): Contracts between a power generator and a power purchaser

Advertisment

Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI): A company responsible for promoting solar energy in India

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of assets that a financial institution manages on behalf of its clients

Point of Connection (PoC) mechanism: A mechanism used to determine the connection point for a new generator to the grid and the associated charges

CRISIL Ratings: A leading rating agency in India that provides credit ratings for various debt instruments

In conclusion, IndiGrid's acquisition of RSUPL and its fundraising efforts through NCDs highlight the significance of investment in transmission infrastructure to support renewable energy integration. As we strive to achieve our climate targets, the role of policymakers in driving reforms to support the transition to clean energy cannot be overstated. The future of energy lies in renewables, and the success of this transition depends on coordinated action and increased investment in transmission infrastructure.