India's Power Sector Deficit Soars to Rs 79,000 Crore in FY23, Report Reveals

India's power distribution sector witnessed a significant financial setback, with the deficit escalating to a staggering Rs 79,000 crore in FY23, up from Rs 44,000 crore in the previous fiscal year. This alarming increase was primarily attributed to an 8% rise in gross input energy and a substantial surge in power purchase costs, as highlighted in the 12th Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking of Power Distribution Utilities released by the government on March 11.

Advertisment

Unpacking the Financial Strain

The financial health of the power distribution sector, crucial for economic stability, is reflected through the absolute cash-adjusted gap, also known as the ACS-ARR gap. This gap, which widened from 33 paise per unit in FY22 to 55 paise per unit in FY23, signifies the difference between the Average Cost of Supply (ACS) and the Average Revenue Realized (ARR). Despite the implementation of automatic pass-through of fuel and power purchase costs in 39 out of 72 utilities, many states lagged, contributing to the sector's financial strain. Notably, some states managed to narrow their gaps, thanks to higher subsidies and improved cash collections, indicating a silver lining amidst the fiscal challenges.

Factors Driving the Deficit

Advertisment

The surge in power demand, coupled with global geopolitical challenges, led to an unprecedented rise in national power purchase costs by 71 paise per unit in FY23. This spike was fueled by increased volumes and prices of imported coal, along with a surge in power exchange prices. The report underscores the importance of long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs) in stabilizing power purchase costs and moderating electricity rates, a strategy advocated by RK Singh, Union minister for power and new and renewable energy.

Looking Ahead

The widening financial gap in India's power distribution sector underscores the urgent need for systemic reforms and strategic interventions. While some states have shown improvement, the overall scenario calls for concerted efforts to enhance efficiency, reduce costs, and ensure sustainable growth. As the sector navigates through these fiscal challenges, the implementation of long-term PPAs emerges as a critical step towards achieving financial stability and securing the nation's energy future.