en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

India’s Personal Finance Landscape Undergoes Major Changes

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:00 am EST
India’s Personal Finance Landscape Undergoes Major Changes

In a significant shift set to redefine the personal finance landscape, India has embarked on a journey of financial transparency and customer-centricity from January 2023. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has mandated a new format for the Customer Information Sheet (CIS) for health insurance policyholders. Aimed at simplifying complex policy terms and improving customer understanding, the revised CIS elucidates crucial aspects like sum insured, benefits entitlement, claim payout timelines, cashless payout pre-authorisation, exclusions, grievance redressal procedures, portability, and the moratorium period.

Revamping Health Insurance Policies

In effect from January 1, the new CIS format is an attempt by insurance companies to enhance transparency and customer comprehension. It provides specific information on the sum insured or cover amount under individual as well as family floater policies. The details on benefits, claims processing, exclusions, grievance redressal, portability, and the moratorium period are presented in a simplified language, making it easier for the policyholders to understand their policies better.

SEBI’s New Directive for Asset Management Companies

Alongside, another significant shift is underway in India’s mutual fund industry. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed trustees of asset management companies (AMCs) to take active measures ensuring that the fees and expenses charged to mutual fund unitholders are fair and competitive. This directive, effective from January 1, 2024, also requires the trustees to review their AMC’s scheme performance against industry peers and benchmarks. It’s a step towards addressing any potential conflicts between the interests of unitholder and AMC stakeholders.

Unified Payments Interface for Equity Cash Segment

Meanwhile, in a move poised to streamline the equity cash segment, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for Secondary Market is set to commence its beta phase. This service, facilitated by brokerage app Groww with BHIM Groww and YES PAY NEXT as the UPI apps, allows investors to block funds in their bank accounts for trade settlements. Initially, a limited set of pilot customers, primarily HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers, will be able to avail of this facility.

In conclusion, these changes reflect India’s increasing efforts to ensure financial transparency and customer-centricity. Whether it’s revamping health insurance policies, aligning mutual fund fees with market trends, or streamlining equity cash transactions, the country is taking bold steps to improve its personal finance landscape.

0
Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Singapore's Economy Dodges Recession, Grows 1.2% in 2023

By Waqas Arain

Bitcoin's Prospective Rise in 2024: A Blend of Promise and Volatility

By BNN Correspondents

Data Warehousing Market To Reach USD 85.7 Billion by 2032: A Brainy Insights Report

By Nimrah Khatoon

Central Banks Set for Interest Rate Cuts in 2024: What Does This Mean for the Global Economy?

By Bijay Laxmi

Steward Financial Group and Major Investors Show Confidence in Cogniti ...
@Business · 5 mins
Steward Financial Group and Major Investors Show Confidence in Cogniti ...
heart comment 0
Inovio Pharmaceuticals’ Challenging Financial Landscape Amidst Enhanced R&D Efforts

By BNN Correspondents

Inovio Pharmaceuticals' Challenging Financial Landscape Amidst Enhanced R&D Efforts
GlycoMimetics Sees Revamp in Stock Ratings Amidst Their Focus on Glycobiology-Based Therapies

By BNN Correspondents

GlycoMimetics Sees Revamp in Stock Ratings Amidst Their Focus on Glycobiology-Based Therapies
Moglix Eyes Exponential Growth in Dubai and UAE Amid Digital Procurement Revolution

By Hadeel Hashem

Moglix Eyes Exponential Growth in Dubai and UAE Amid Digital Procurement Revolution
Patriot Battery Metals Strikes Significant Lithium Find Amidst Lithium Gold Rush

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Patriot Battery Metals Strikes Significant Lithium Find Amidst Lithium Gold Rush
Latest Headlines
World News
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
12 seconds
Imran Khan's Candidacy for Upcoming Elections Rejected by Pakistan's Election Commission
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
13 seconds
Comedian Dave Hughes Hospitalized After Surfing Accident on New Year's Eve
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
36 seconds
Ten Major Global Trends to Watch in 2024: From 'Vote-a-rama' to AI Revolution
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
2 mins
Australian Cricket Coach Andrew McDonald Backs Technology in Cricket Despite Controversies
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
2 mins
Gaza's Grim Reality, Tech in Healthcare, and AI in Social Management: A Worldin10 Podcast Review
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
2 mins
Pauline Latham's Personal Tragedy Highlights the Silent Threat of Aortic Dissection
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
2 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident
2 mins
UK Contemplates Military Action Against Houthi Rebels Following Red Sea Incident
Xi Jinping Declares Reunification with Taiwan 'Historical Inevitability' Amid Heightened Tensions
2 mins
Xi Jinping Declares Reunification with Taiwan 'Historical Inevitability' Amid Heightened Tensions
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
2 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
5 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
8 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
17 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
20 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
42 mins
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective
1 hour
Faith and Devotion Usher in New Year 2024: A Global Perspective

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app