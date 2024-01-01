India’s Personal Finance Landscape Undergoes Major Changes

In a significant shift set to redefine the personal finance landscape, India has embarked on a journey of financial transparency and customer-centricity from January 2023. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has mandated a new format for the Customer Information Sheet (CIS) for health insurance policyholders. Aimed at simplifying complex policy terms and improving customer understanding, the revised CIS elucidates crucial aspects like sum insured, benefits entitlement, claim payout timelines, cashless payout pre-authorisation, exclusions, grievance redressal procedures, portability, and the moratorium period.

Revamping Health Insurance Policies

In effect from January 1, the new CIS format is an attempt by insurance companies to enhance transparency and customer comprehension. It provides specific information on the sum insured or cover amount under individual as well as family floater policies. The details on benefits, claims processing, exclusions, grievance redressal, portability, and the moratorium period are presented in a simplified language, making it easier for the policyholders to understand their policies better.

SEBI’s New Directive for Asset Management Companies

Alongside, another significant shift is underway in India’s mutual fund industry. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has directed trustees of asset management companies (AMCs) to take active measures ensuring that the fees and expenses charged to mutual fund unitholders are fair and competitive. This directive, effective from January 1, 2024, also requires the trustees to review their AMC’s scheme performance against industry peers and benchmarks. It’s a step towards addressing any potential conflicts between the interests of unitholder and AMC stakeholders.

Unified Payments Interface for Equity Cash Segment

Meanwhile, in a move poised to streamline the equity cash segment, the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for Secondary Market is set to commence its beta phase. This service, facilitated by brokerage app Groww with BHIM Groww and YES PAY NEXT as the UPI apps, allows investors to block funds in their bank accounts for trade settlements. Initially, a limited set of pilot customers, primarily HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank customers, will be able to avail of this facility.

In conclusion, these changes reflect India’s increasing efforts to ensure financial transparency and customer-centricity. Whether it’s revamping health insurance policies, aligning mutual fund fees with market trends, or streamlining equity cash transactions, the country is taking bold steps to improve its personal finance landscape.