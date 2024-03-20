India's Leap to Global Economic Powerhouse: Modi's 'Amrit Kaal' Vision Unveiled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet have positioned India in its 'Amrit Kaal,' marking a transformative era aimed at elevating the nation to a developed status by 2047, celebrating a century of independence. This ambitious vision is backed by a significant economic overhaul, transitioning from the 'Fragile 5' under the previous Congress-led UPA regime to securing a spot among the world's top 5 economies under the BJP-led NDA government, manifested through a series of compelling economic indicators since 2014.

From Fragile to Formidable

India's economic narrative has seen a dramatic shift from being labeled as part of the 'Fragile Five' by Morgan Stanley in 2013, to its current stature as the world's fifth-largest economy. This monumental growth is illustrated by the GDP which has surged nearly three and a half times from Rs 1.12 lakh crore in 2014 to Rs 2.72 lakh crore in 2023-24, marking a 162 percent increase. This period also witnessed the average income of an Indian more than doubling, showcasing the government's focus on enhancing the economic prosperity of its citizens.

Infrastructural Investments: Paving the Path for Growth

The government's strategic emphasis on capital expenditure, particularly in infrastructure, has been a key driver of India's economic progression. The accelerated development of highways and ports, classified as long gestation projects, not only facilitates immediate job creation but also stimulates a range of intermediate industries. Such infrastructural endeavors are pivotal in realizing the 'Amrit Kaal' vision, offering a sturdy foundation for sustained economic growth and development.

Financial Inclusion and Market Expansion

Significant strides in financial inclusion, marked by the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, and the deepening of India's financial markets have been instrumental in this economic transformation. The scheme has led to the opening of 51.50 crore accounts, amassing Rs 215,803.17 crore, thereby integrating a vast segment of the population into the formal banking system. Concurrently, the equity markets and mutual funds have witnessed exponential growth, reflecting a broader participation in the nation's economic progress and a shift towards more sophisticated financial assets over traditional saving methods.

As India strides confidently on its path towards becoming a developed nation by 2047, the groundwork laid in the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership paints a promising future. The 'Amrit Kaal' vision, supported by robust economic reforms, infrastructural investments, and a focus on financial inclusion, positions India as a formidable global economic powerhouse. This journey not only celebrates the nation's achievements but also sets the stage for a future where India's economic prowess is acknowledged worldwide.