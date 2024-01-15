en English
Business

India’s High Debt-to-GDP Ratio Raises Concerns: Former RBI Governor

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:08 pm EST
In a recent gathering of India’s financial cognoscenti at the 14th India Investment Conference in Mumbai, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor, D. Subbarao, painted a somber picture of the country’s economic health. He voiced his concerns over India’s soaring debt-to-GDP ratio, which currently hovers around the 81% mark—far surpassing the 60% benchmark set by the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management (FRBM) Committee. This safety limit, which comprises 40% for the Central Government and 20% for the States, is a far cry from the present figures and has raised alarms about the country’s fiscal stability.

High Debt Ratio: A Threat to Macroeconomic Stability

Subbarao’s worries center around the potential impact of a high debt ratio on foreign investor confidence and the overall macroeconomic stability of the nation. While India borrows in its domestic currency—a move often regarded as a safety net—the need for foreign capital inflows and the significance of maintaining investor confidence cannot be overstated. In such a precarious economic setup, any disturbance in the balance could lead to severe repercussions.

Comparisons with Higher Debt Ratio Countries: A Misleading Narrative

The former governor questioned the validity of drawing parallels with countries having higher debt ratios. He argued that such comparisons are misleading given India’s lower revenue-to-GDP ratio. This could potentially steer the country towards a debt trap even at lower levels of debt-to-GDP. The high debt ratio, combined with a low revenue-to-GDP ratio, is a recipe for fiscal instability and could pose a significant risk to the country’s economic well-being.

India’s Inflation Targeting Framework: A Beacon Amid High Inflation

Subbarao, however, acknowledged the RBI’s efforts in inflation targeting amidst the backdrop of persistent high inflation and a policy rate increase by 250 basis points in the current cycle. He addressed the challenges of managing inflation driven by supply shocks and the effectiveness of monetary policy in such situations. The former governor affirmed that the RBI’s inflation targeting framework is functioning effectively in India, providing a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging economic landscape.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

