India’s Government Urges Banks and Fintech Firms to Brace for Deepfakes

The Indian government has issued an urgent warning to its banks and fintech companies about the escalating threat of deepfakes. These sophisticated forgeries, created through artificial intelligence to mimic a person’s voice or appearance, are increasingly being used by criminals to steal identities and manipulate individuals into divulging sensitive information or transferring funds.

Deepfakes: A Growing Cybersecurity Concern

Deepfakes have become a significant concern in the realm of cybersecurity. The Finance Ministry, under the leadership of Financial Service Secretary Vivek Joshi, has called upon these institutions to conduct rigorous stress tests and escalate their cyber risk assessments in anticipation of potential cyberattacks. Joshi emphasized the critical role of implementing robust cybersecurity systems and the adoption of advanced tools and technology to safeguard both organizational and customer data.

Strengthening Defenses in a Blooming Economy

This government warning comes against the backdrop of India’s surging economy, which the administration aims to sustain through 2024. Banks and financial institutions are urged to develop capabilities to detect and proactively analyze potential cyber threats. Joshi noted that similar security measures have been adopted in Europe and Singapore.

Legal Implications and Responsibilities

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued an advisory focusing on misinformation propagated by deepfakes. The advisory underscores the compliance of Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT rules by intermediaries to control the spread of false or misleading content, including deepfakes. It highlights the legal consequences and penalties for violating these IT rules.

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar stated that deepfakes pose a threat to the safety and trust of digital citizens. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also warned the nation about the dangers of deepfakes. The government’s mission is to ensure a safe and trusted internet, making intermediaries accountable for the safety and trust of digital citizens.