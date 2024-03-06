India's GDP Growth Projected to Slow to 6.8% in FY25 Amid High Interest Rates, Crisil Reports

India's economic momentum is expected to decelerate, with real GDP growth forecasted to moderate to 6.8% in fiscal year 2025, down from an anticipated 7.6% in the current fiscal year, according to Crisil Ratings. This adjustment is primarily attributed to the impact of heightened interest rates and a reduction in demand spurred by a lower fiscal stimulus.

Sustained Growth Despite Moderation

Despite the anticipated slowdown, India is poised to retain its status as the fastest-growing major economy. The government's commitment to reducing the fiscal deficit to 5.1% in FY25, coupled with persistently high inflation and the consequent prevention of interest rate reductions by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), underscores a cautious monetary policy outlook. Crisil anticipates a possible easing of rates by 0.50-0.75 percentage points during FY25, contingent upon a shift in the RBI's monetary policy stance.

Inflation and Economic Drivers

Inflation rates are expected to decline in FY25, driven by improved agricultural production and stable oil and commodity prices. Crisil identifies significant private investments in emerging sectors, continued government infrastructure spending, ongoing reforms, and gains from digital and physical connectivity as key factors sustaining growth momentum through the decade. By FY31, India's economy is projected to surpass the USD 5 trillion mark, moving towards USD 7 trillion and becoming the third-largest global economy.

Investment Trends and Future Outlook

Private capital expenditure is on the rise, with fixed investments by corporations showing significant growth potential. Government initiatives are further expected to stimulate infrastructure development. Crisil notes that investments in new-age sectors may predominantly come from large domestic and global corporations, potentially leaning towards bond financings over bank loans. However, geopolitical uncertainties, global indebtedness, and technological disruptions pose near- to medium-term challenges.

As India's economy navigates through these evolving dynamics, its trajectory towards becoming an upper middle-income country by FY31 promises to enhance domestic consumption and drive sustained growth, despite the projected moderation in the immediate fiscal years.