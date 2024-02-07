India's FY25 Budget: A Promising Outlook with No Cuts, Stable Inflation, and Rising Employment

In a decisive move, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during her address to the Lok Sabha, charted an optimistic course for India's economic future. The Minister, delving into the specifics of the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, underscored the government's commitment to its flagship schemes and programs.

Advertisment

Steady Allocations and Inflation Control

Nirmala Sitharaman was categorical in stating that the interim Budget had not cut short any allocations. Rather, the funding for the government's flagship schemes either saw a consistent run or experienced an upward revision. She also underscored the resilience of the country's retail inflation. The Finance Minister pointed out that it has consistently remained within the tolerance limits set by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), indicating a stable economic environment.

Boost in Labour Market

Advertisment

The Minister's address was equally illuminating about the country's labour market. The data, as presented by Sitharaman, suggest an increase in the labour force and a decrease in the unemployment rate, indicating economic growth and stability. This could potentially signify a positive shift in India's employment scenario.

Interim Budget Highlights

The interim budget saw significant emphasis on various sectors. It included initiatives in capital expenditure, infrastructure development, and support for various sectors such as youth, women, and farmers. Advancements in healthcare, housing for all, women empowerment, MSME empowerment, agriculture support, railways enhancement, and green energy initiatives were also notable points in the budget.

With no cuts in allocation, stable inflation, and an upward trend in employment, India's FY25 Budget indeed paints a promising picture for the nation's economic future.