India’s Forex Reserves Witness Steepest Decline in Five Months

India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves experienced a substantial dip of USD 5.898 billion, rounding off at USD 617.303 billion for the week ending on January 5, 2024, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). This drop, the steepest in almost five months, puts an end to a seven-week growth period.

The Underlying Causes

The fall in the reserves is primarily attributed to a decrease in Foreign Currency Assets (FCA), which plunged by USD 4.966 billion to USD 546.650 billion. Gold reserves also saw a decline, falling by USD 839 million to USD 47.489 billion for the same period. The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the country’s reserve position with the IMF also witnessed declines, in light of the RBI’s data.

Forex Reserves: An Overview

Forex reserves are essential assets held by a country’s central bank, mainly in major reserve currencies such as the US Dollar, Euro, Japanese Yen, and Pound Sterling. They serve as a buffer to manage the country’s balance of payments and influence currency exchange rates. Despite the weekly decrease, the RBI managed to boost its forex reserves by around USD 58 billion throughout the calendar year 2023.

The Bigger Picture

This growth was a recovery from a larger drop in 2022, where the forex reserves plunged by a total of USD 71 billion. India’s forex reserves had reached an all-time high of approximately USD 645 billion in October 2021. The subsequent decline has been partly due to increased costs of imported goods throughout 2022, and strategic interventions by the RBI in the forex market. The RBI often steps into the market to sell dollars and manage liquidity to curb excessive volatility and prevent steep depreciation of the Indian rupee, especially against a strengthening US dollar. Notably, the RBI does not target specific exchange rate levels or bands.