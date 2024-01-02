en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Finance

India’s Fiscal Reforms: A New Era of Efficient Fund Management

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:53 pm EST
India’s Fiscal Reforms: A New Era of Efficient Fund Management

India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, grapples with the daunting task of efficiently managing its vast pool of resources allocated for public welfare. The Indian government, under its Central Schemes (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), earmarks substantial expenditure for these initiatives. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the total expenditure on CS and CSS was a staggering Rs 1,620,000 crore, making up 41% of the total budget. However, the management of these funds has often been marred by inefficiencies at the state level, leading to idle funds and fiscal imprudence.

Modi Government’s Fiscal Reform

Addressing these long-standing issues, the Modi government, in the fiscal year 2022-23, introduced a series of reforms. These included the implementation of a Treasury Single Account (TSA) for autonomous bodies and the establishment of central nodal agency system (CNAS) and single nodal agency (SNA) models. These reforms aimed at streamlining fund distribution and utilization for a more efficient fiscal management.

Tracking Funds with the SNA Dashboard

A new SNA dashboard was launched to track fund releases and expenditures. This technological intervention led to a marked reduction in idle funds, paving the way for potential savings in interest for the central government. The dashboard provides an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds, a significant step forward in the fight against fiscal imprudence.

‘Fund Release on Demand’ – A New Approach

In a novel approach, a pilot scheme for the Jal Jeevan Mission was tested with a new mechanism that would release funds only when needed. This ‘fund release on demand’ approach is expected to enhance fiscal management and reduce wastage, with plans underway to roll it out nationwide after the pilot. This innovative strategy holds the promise of substantial positive impacts on both central and state finances, heralding a new era of fiscal responsibility and efficiency.

0
Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Source Capital's DMP Evades Tender Offer; New Contingent Tender Offer Approved for 2025

By BNN Correspondents

Source Capital Announces Updates on Discount Management Program and Investment Strategy

By BNN Correspondents

Choosing the Right Dedicated Server: A Crucial Decision for Online Businesses

By Rizwan Shah

Magis Spa Discloses Warrant Exercise Ratio Amidst Slight Stock Dip

By Quadri Adejumo

Dong Phuong Bakery Sells Out King Cake Preorders Ahead of Short 2024 M ...
@Business · 2 mins
Dong Phuong Bakery Sells Out King Cake Preorders Ahead of Short 2024 M ...
heart comment 0
Shell plc Embarks on Share Repurchase Programme

By Israel Ojoko

Shell plc Embarks on Share Repurchase Programme
Eggdog: A New Cryptocurrency Star on the Rise

By BNN Correspondents

Eggdog: A New Cryptocurrency Star on the Rise
Wells Fargo Increases Price Targets for Booking and Expedia

By Quadri Adejumo

Wells Fargo Increases Price Targets for Booking and Expedia
Centurion Minerals Ltd. Confronts Financial Challenges Despite SpinCo Transaction

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Centurion Minerals Ltd. Confronts Financial Challenges Despite SpinCo Transaction
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
56 seconds
College Football's Heisman Heroes: Manziel, Newton, Tebow, and Jackson
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
2 mins
The Rising Wave of Cognitive Enhancers: A Double-Edged Sword?
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
2 mins
SRM Medical College Celebrates Launch of Groundbreaking ENT Books
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
2 mins
New York: The 2024 Political Battleground
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
3 mins
AEW Star Mark Briscoe Eyes TNT Championship: A New Contender Emerges
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
3 mins
Decoding the Role of Pyroptosis in Atherosclerosis: A Groundbreaking Study
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
3 mins
BJP MLA Protests Against Forest Minister, Adivasi Activists Against Deforestation in Chhattisgarh
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
3 mins
Big Ten Men's Basketball Rankings: Purdue Retains Lead, Wisconsin Ascends, Illinois Falls
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
3 mins
BJP Leader Highlights Party's Efforts in Addressing Misgovernance and Crime at Karanpur Campaign Event
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
53 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
58 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
1 hour
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
2 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
2 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app