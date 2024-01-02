India’s Fiscal Reforms: A New Era of Efficient Fund Management

India, a nation of 1.3 billion people, grapples with the daunting task of efficiently managing its vast pool of resources allocated for public welfare. The Indian government, under its Central Schemes (CS) and Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS), earmarks substantial expenditure for these initiatives. In the fiscal year 2022-23, the total expenditure on CS and CSS was a staggering Rs 1,620,000 crore, making up 41% of the total budget. However, the management of these funds has often been marred by inefficiencies at the state level, leading to idle funds and fiscal imprudence.

Modi Government’s Fiscal Reform

Addressing these long-standing issues, the Modi government, in the fiscal year 2022-23, introduced a series of reforms. These included the implementation of a Treasury Single Account (TSA) for autonomous bodies and the establishment of central nodal agency system (CNAS) and single nodal agency (SNA) models. These reforms aimed at streamlining fund distribution and utilization for a more efficient fiscal management.

Tracking Funds with the SNA Dashboard

A new SNA dashboard was launched to track fund releases and expenditures. This technological intervention led to a marked reduction in idle funds, paving the way for potential savings in interest for the central government. The dashboard provides an unprecedented level of transparency and accountability in the handling of public funds, a significant step forward in the fight against fiscal imprudence.

‘Fund Release on Demand’ – A New Approach

In a novel approach, a pilot scheme for the Jal Jeevan Mission was tested with a new mechanism that would release funds only when needed. This ‘fund release on demand’ approach is expected to enhance fiscal management and reduce wastage, with plans underway to roll it out nationwide after the pilot. This innovative strategy holds the promise of substantial positive impacts on both central and state finances, heralding a new era of fiscal responsibility and efficiency.