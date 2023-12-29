India’s Fiscal Deficit Shows Improvement: A Sign of Economic Stability

India’s fiscal deficit from April to November has been reported at Rs 9.07 lakh crore, showing a significant improvement over the same period last year, which stood at Rs 9.78 lakh crore. This reduction is a positive indication of the government’s fiscal management, suggesting an increase in revenue collection, decreased spending, or a combination of both.

A Year-on-Year Comparison

Comparing fiscal deficits on a year-on-year (YoY) basis helps in understanding the trajectory of the government’s fiscal health and the impact of its economic policies. In this context, the reduction in the deficit is a sign of progress towards the government’s fiscal targets, crucial for maintaining economic stability and attracting investment.

The Upcoming Interim Budget

The central government is preparing to present the interim Budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on February 1, 2024. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has stated that the Union Budget 2024 is unlikely to make any spectacular announcements. The government is set to continue its fiscal course correction, aiming to reduce the fiscal deficit to 4.5 per cent of GDP by FY26 from the current year’s projected 5.9 per cent.

India’s Bright Economic Future

With potential for 10% annual nominal GDP growth, India is entering a period of self-sustaining expansion. The Make in India program is driving investment in manufacturing, with household spending remaining resilient, and a focus on broad-based infrastructure development. The country is also a global leader in pharmaceutical manufacturing. Multiple structural reforms have increased entrepreneurship, and market performance has been positive. The year 2023 was a standout year for India, demonstrating resilience in the face of a global slowdown, attracting global attention.

