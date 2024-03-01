India's Digital Payments Soar: NEFT and RTGS Record High Volumes in 2023

India's journey towards digitalization has taken a significant leap forward, with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) and Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) systems achieving record-breaking transaction volumes. On February 29, the NEFT system processed an unprecedented 4.1 crore transactions in a single day, while the RTGS system saw a record 16.25 lakh transactions on March 31, 2023. These milestones underscore the growing reliance on digital payment systems in the country's economic landscape.

Advertisment

Unprecedented Growth in Digital Transactions

The NEFT and RTGS systems, operational 24/7 since December 2019 and December 2020 respectively, have become integral to India's financial infrastructure. The NEFT system, introduced in November 2005, facilitates retail payments at half-hourly intervals without any limit on transaction amounts. On the other hand, the RTGS system caters to wholesale transactions, handling all inter-bank payments and customer transactions above Rs 2 lakh. Over the last decade, transaction values through NEFT have surged by 670%, while RTGS transactions have seen a 104% increase in value and a 200% rise in volume.

Driving Factors Behind the Surge

Advertisment

Several factors contribute to the exponential growth of digital payments in India. The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has played a pivotal role by facilitating other modes of electronic payments like Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payments Interface (UPI), which offer real-time fund transfers. Investments in digital infrastructure and initiatives to make digital payments more inclusive have been crucial. According to NPCI's Dilip Asbe, significant capital deployment by banks and fintech companies is essential for enhancing the UPI infrastructure to reach more users and merchants. This concerted effort towards digital inclusivity is evident in the rising transaction volumes across all platforms.

Future Trends and Implications

The impressive growth trajectory of digital payments in India suggests a future dominated by electronic transactions. With the RBI enabling commercial banks to offer credit lines through UPI, and innovative features like UPI LITE X and Tap & Pay being introduced, digital payment systems are set to become even more user-friendly and accessible. The aim of achieving 2 billion transactions per day by 2030, as reported by NPCI, reflects the ambitious vision of India's digital payments ecosystem. As digital platforms continue to evolve, the focus will increasingly shift towards security, user experience, and financial inclusion, shaping the future of India's digital economy.