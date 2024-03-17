India's Credit Card Surge: 10 Crore Cards, Record Defaults Spark RBI Concern

Just a decade ago, credit cards were a rarity, with stringent eligibility criteria. From two crore in 2011 to 10 crore in 2024, the number of credit cards issued in India has seen a phenomenal jump. With it has risen the spend on credit cards and the defaults. Now, India is facing a credit card pandemic, with regulatory authorities stepping in to address the burgeoning crisis.

The Meteoric Rise of Credit Cards in India

India has embraced credit cards with open arms, marking a significant shift from the stringent eligibility criteria of a decade ago. Data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showcases a dramatic increase in active credit cards - from less than 2 crore in 2011 to almost 10 crore by January 2024. This surge parallels a record high in credit card spending, reaching Rs 1.72 lakh crore in October 2023. Factors such as e-commerce growth, contactless payment adoption, and the post-pandemic economic recovery have fueled this expansion, transforming credit cards into a pivotal aspect of India's financial landscape.

Alarming Trends in Credit Card Defaults

However, the flip side of this growth is the alarming rise in credit card defaults. In the fiscal year 2022-23, defaults soared to Rs 4,072 crore, significantly higher than the previous year's Rs 3,122 crore. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has expressed concern, highlighting the bank's monitoring of unsecured personal loans for signs of stress. With banks increasingly targeting riskier borrowers for credit card loans, the outstanding credit card balance has jumped 34% from the previous year, reaching Rs 2.4 lakh crore and accounting for 5% of total retail loans. This trend indicates a higher flow of credit to relatively riskier borrowers, raising red flags about financial stability.

Regulatory Response and Future Outlook

In response to these developments, the Reserve Bank of India is taking steps to monitor and address the risks associated with unsecured lending. The focus is on identifying early signs of stress within the credit card segment and ensuring that the growth in credit card adoption does not lead to a widespread financial crisis. As the scenario evolves, the actions taken by regulatory authorities, coupled with the financial behavior of credit card users, will significantly influence the future trajectory of India's credit card pandemic.