India's Civil Aviation Soars: 31 States and UTs Slash Jet Fuel Taxes

Airlines Soar as 31 States and UTs Slash Jet Fuel Taxes: A Pivotal Turn for India's Civil Aviation

In a milestone move, the Indian government's initiative to reduce taxes on jet fuel has led to 31 states and Union Territories now charging lower rates. This strategic decision is set to significantly bolster the airline industry, which is witnessing an impressive V-shaped recovery following the devastating effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

A Landmark Decision for the Aviation Sector

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized that the civil aviation sector holds substantial economic multipliers. By improving connectivity, the sector can contribute significantly to the nation's economic development. Air Turbine Fuel (ATF) accounts for around 40% of an airline's operational costs. Initially, only 12 states and UTs had a VAT of 1-4% on jet fuel. However, following the government's intervention, 31 states and UTs are now charging a VAT of 1-5%, providing much-needed relief to the industry.

The positive impact of this decision is already visible. Domestic air traffic is surging, and Scindia cited examples like Srinagar, where earnings have increased by 25-30% due to the tax reduction.

The Bangladesh Conundrum: High Jet Fuel Prices and Declining Passenger Numbers

While India celebrates this victory, Bangladesh grapples with a different challenge. The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) recently reduced the jet fuel price by Tk5 per litre, from Tk130 to Tk125 for domestic routes and 96 cents for international routes. However, domestic airlines find this reduction insufficient as jet fuel prices are still 30-40% higher than the international market price.

The high fuel prices have led to a decrease in passenger numbers by a third, resulting in a loss of approximately Tk7.20 crore per month in government tax collection. The Aviation Operators Association of Bangladesh (AOAB) has proposed several measures to address this crisis, including the direct purchase of fuel from local company Pertex Petroleum, importing jet fuel from abroad at competitive prices, and adjusting domestic fuel prices to international flight fuel prices.

The Road Ahead: Striking a Balance between Growth and Affordability

As the aviation sector navigates its recovery path, striking a balance between growth and affordability remains crucial. For India, the reduced jet fuel taxes represent a significant stride towards achieving this balance. However, the situation in Bangladesh serves as a reminder that affordable jet fuel pricing is a complex issue that demands ongoing attention and innovative solutions.

As the aviation industry continues to evolve in the aftermath of the pandemic, these developments underscore the importance of proactive government policies and industry collaboration. By addressing the challenges head-on, the sector can continue to soar, fostering economic growth and connectivity across borders.

In the grand scheme of things, the recent tax reductions on jet fuel in India signify more than just financial relief. They symbolize the resilience and adaptability of the aviation sector, its capacity to bounce back from adversity, and its unwavering commitment to keeping the world connected.