Business

Indian Stock Markets Begin 2024 with Muted Movement; Nifty Holds Above 21,700

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Indian Stock Markets Begin 2024 with Muted Movement; Nifty Holds Above 21,700

In a muted opening to the new year, the Indian stock markets saw a narrow range of movement, with the Nifty index managing to sustain above the 21,700 mark. The Sensex index faced a minor setback, slipping by 92.99 points to rest at 72,147, while the Nifty experienced a slight decline of 10.50 points, settling around 21,720 by mid-day.

HDFC Bank’s Impact and Broader Market Performance

Notably, HDFC Bank, a significant player in the index, contributed to the subdued performance of the market benchmarks with a decrease in its share price. However, the broader market painted a brighter picture. Both the Nifty Midcap 100 and the Nifty Smallcap 100 outperformed their larger counterparts, each climbing by 0.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Positive Sectoral Movements

In the sector-wise analysis, most sectors posted gains. The Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Energy, and Nifty Metal indices all reported increases. The Nifty Auto index also nudged higher following the release of December’s auto sales figures.

Market Outlook for 2024

Despite the day’s lukewarm start, market participants remain cautiously optimistic about the market’s performance for the year. A poll indicates that the Nifty could ascend to between 23,000 to 25,000 points by the end of 2024, translating to a potential return of 6-15 percent. However, with valuations considered stretched, returns are expected to be modest, particularly if market movements are guided by fundamentals rather than sentiments.

Advice for Investors

Technical analysis suggests that there may be buying opportunities during market dips, with key support and resistance levels identified for the Nifty and Bank Nifty indices. Investment experts have shared their views, but their advice is not endorsed by the content provider and should be validated by certified professionals. The article also included advertisements and promotional content for various financial services.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

