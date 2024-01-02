en English
Finance

Indian Stock Market Declines from Opening Highs, Led by IT and Financial Sectors

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:29 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:15 am EST
Indian Stock Market Declines from Opening Highs, Led by IT and Financial Sectors

The Indian stock market witnessed a significant decline from its opening highs on Tuesday, with both benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, slipping around 15 points from their peak. The dip was led primarily by the IT and financial sectors, which became the major contributors to the market’s overall drag.

Market Dynamics: Volatility and Decline

Opening on a flat note, Sensex and Nifty began 2024 with marginal gains, with Sensex closing at 72,271.94 and Nifty at 21,741.90. However, the indices fell from their intra-day highs to close flat, with Sensex dropping 169 points to 72,071 and Nifty gaining 11 points to 21,742. The midcap index, on the other hand, rose 291 points to 46,472, while Nifty Bank slipped 58 points to 48,234. Nestle surged ahead of its record date of Jan 5 for a stock split, up 3%. Adani Group stocks also saw an upward move, gaining up to 5%.

(Read Also: India Extends PLI Scheme for Automobile Industry: A Boost for Growth and Competitiveness)

Performance of Key Players

On the performance side, Eicher Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Life Insurance Corp of India all saw a decline in their stock prices. Meanwhile, Zomato, Bharti Airtel, SJVN, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, and Coal India experienced gains in their stock prices. Vodafone Idea remained little changed even after recent strong gains on the talk of fund infusion and reports of a stake sale to tech-billionaire Elon Musk.

(Read Also: RBI Introduces New Guidelines for Management of Unclaimed Deposits)

Future Market Outlook

From a technical standpoint, the Nifty is showing resilience by holding the 21,600-21,500 zone during consolidation, with a strategic target for the market set at 22,200. Overall market sentiments remain positive, buoyed by factors such as the US 10-year bond yield standing at 3.87 and the dollar index at 100.6, both of which act as tailwinds for the market. As per Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth, it has been a superb run for Indian equities and this is the year to stick to basics.

Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

