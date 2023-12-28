en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Rupee Recovers, Appreciates by 17 Paise Against US Dollar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:01 am EST
Indian Rupee Recovers, Appreciates by 17 Paise Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee, following a two-day decline, has exhibited a rebound, appreciating by 17 paise to close at 83.17 against the US dollar. This recovery can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including a weakening US currency in the global market, a positive trajectory in India’s domestic stock markets, foreign investment inflows, and a drop in crude oil prices.

Interbank Foreign Exchange Market Observations

The interbank foreign exchange market recorded the rupee opening at 83.33, fluctuating between 83.16 and 83.34 against the dollar before settling at the provisional rate of 83.17. This gain marks a comeback from the currency’s prior losses, which amounted to 18 paise over the two preceding sessions.

Reaction from Market Analyst

Anuj Choudhary, a research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, links the rupee’s strength to the faltering US dollar and the bullish Indian equity market. He projects that the rupee might hold a slight positive bias, propelled by ongoing foreign capital inflows and a continued dip in the value of the US dollar.

Market Participants Eye the US Unemployment Data

Market participants are also observing the US unemployment claims data for further trading cues. Meanwhile, the US dollar index, gauging the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.28 percent, while Brent crude oil prices declined by 0.64 percent. The Indian stock market also mirrored optimism, with the BSE Sensex reaching a new all-time high and the NSE Nifty registering significant gains. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the equity market, acquiring shares worth Rs 2,926.05 crore.

0
Business Finance India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

India's Stock Market Soars to New Heights in 2023

By Rafia Tasleem

London's Derelict Stairwell: An Unlikely Launchpad for Entrepreneurs

By Rafia Tasleem

The Resurgence of Mark Zuckerberg and Meta in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Year-End Market Movements: New York Stock Market Rises, Mixed Trends in Asian Shares

By BNN Correspondents

Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controvers ...
@Business · 1 min
Reality Star Phyna Loses 17 Endorsement Deals Amidst Online Controvers ...
heart comment 0
World Bank Director Calls for Economic Reform in Pakistan

By Rizwan Shah

World Bank Director Calls for Economic Reform in Pakistan
Red Sea Tensions Spark LPG Price Hike in the Philippines, Biofuel Shift on the Horizon

By BNN Correspondents

Red Sea Tensions Spark LPG Price Hike in the Philippines, Biofuel Shift on the Horizon
Technology Is The Catalyst for South Africa’s Economic Resurgence – Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa

By Mazhar Abbas

Technology Is The Catalyst for South Africa's Economic Resurgence - Phuthi Mahanyele-Dabengwa
Xiaomi Accelerates into the Future: Unveils SU7 Electric Car with Ambitious Plans for Top 5 Automakers

By Mazhar Abbas

Xiaomi Accelerates into the Future: Unveils SU7 Electric Car with Ambitious Plans for Top 5 Automakers
Latest Headlines
World News
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
30 seconds
Rahul Gandhi Pledges Caste Census: A Political Move with Potential Implications
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
34 seconds
EPFL Scientists Develop Orally Available Cyclic Peptides: A Pharmaceutical Breakthrough
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
49 seconds
World Health Organization Highlights Grave Risks to Health Workers in Conflict Zones
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
51 seconds
Gaza Conflict: Hostages Face Health Crisis Amidst Ongoing War
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
2 mins
Ben Stokes Responds to Steve Harmison's Criticism: A Deep Dive into England's Test Series Preparation Controversy
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
2 mins
Eyesight Changes: A Sign of Aging or Something More Serious?
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
2 mins
Nancy Mace Criticizes US Officials' Mexico Visit as 'Lip Service' to Border Issues
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
2 mins
Survival Against the Odds: The Story of the Youngest Premature Twins
Mexico's 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations
2 mins
Mexico's 2024 Presidential Election: Implications for U.S.-Mexico Relations
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
17 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
26 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
36 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
5 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
5 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app