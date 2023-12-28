Indian Rupee Recovers, Appreciates by 17 Paise Against US Dollar

The Indian rupee, following a two-day decline, has exhibited a rebound, appreciating by 17 paise to close at 83.17 against the US dollar. This recovery can be attributed to a multitude of factors, including a weakening US currency in the global market, a positive trajectory in India’s domestic stock markets, foreign investment inflows, and a drop in crude oil prices.

Interbank Foreign Exchange Market Observations

The interbank foreign exchange market recorded the rupee opening at 83.33, fluctuating between 83.16 and 83.34 against the dollar before settling at the provisional rate of 83.17. This gain marks a comeback from the currency’s prior losses, which amounted to 18 paise over the two preceding sessions.

Reaction from Market Analyst

Anuj Choudhary, a research analyst at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, links the rupee’s strength to the faltering US dollar and the bullish Indian equity market. He projects that the rupee might hold a slight positive bias, propelled by ongoing foreign capital inflows and a continued dip in the value of the US dollar.

Market Participants Eye the US Unemployment Data

Market participants are also observing the US unemployment claims data for further trading cues. Meanwhile, the US dollar index, gauging the greenback’s performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell by 0.28 percent, while Brent crude oil prices declined by 0.64 percent. The Indian stock market also mirrored optimism, with the BSE Sensex reaching a new all-time high and the NSE Nifty registering significant gains. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) emerged as net buyers in the equity market, acquiring shares worth Rs 2,926.05 crore.