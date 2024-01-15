en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Rupee Records Slight Gain against US Dollar: A Closer Look

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Indian Rupee Records Slight Gain against US Dollar: A Closer Look

At the conclusion of Monday’s trading session, the Indian Rupee recorded a slight gain against the US dollar, closing at 82.88 Indian Rupees (INR) per US dollar (USD), an improvement from the previous session’s close of 82.92 INR/USD. This minimal but positive shift in the currency’s value against the dollar is a testament to the ever-evolving foreign exchange market.

Factors Influencing Currency Fluctuation

Such changes in the exchange rate are driven by a myriad of factors, including economic indicators, market sentiment, and geopolitical events. In Monday’s early trade, the Rupee appreciated 18 paise to 82.77 against the dollar, buoyed by optimistic domestic equities. The local currency opened at 82.82 and reached 82.77 against the dollar in the initial trade, with bullish domestic equities lending support.

Global Market Dynamics

Global indicators also played a role. The dollar index stood at 102.35, while the global oil benchmark Brent crude was priced at $78.54 per barrel. Notably, US stock exchanges were closed on Monday due to Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Domestic Market Performance

In the domestic equity market, the BSE Sensex traded 707.03 points, or 0.97%, higher at 73,275.48 points. Concurrently, the NSE Nifty advanced 178.40 points or 0.81% to 22,072.95 points. Despite this, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the equity market on Friday, offloading shares worth ₹340.05 crore.

The slight strengthening of the Rupee against the dollar carries implications for importers, exporters, investors, and the broader economy. It can affect pricing for imported goods and services, alter revenues for exporters when converted back to the local currency, and shift the overall balance of trade. For investors, changes in the exchange rate can impact the value of foreign investments when measured in local currency terms. As such, participants in the currency market continuously monitor these exchange rates, making informed decisions about trade, hedging strategies, and investment choices.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
31 seconds ago
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
The World Economic Forum (WEF), held annually in the remote Swiss town of Davos, serves as a crucible for global leaders from various sectors. The event, renowned for its high security and tough accessibility, is a prestigious platform where these leaders engage in pivotal discussions aimed at solving the world’s most significant challenges. In 2023,
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
WEF Report: Global Economy Faces Weakening Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions
37 seconds ago
WEF Report: Global Economy Faces Weakening Growth Amid Geopolitical Tensions
Indian Stock Market Soars: Market Cap Hits Record ₹376 Lakh Crore
38 seconds ago
Indian Stock Market Soars: Market Cap Hits Record ₹376 Lakh Crore
Apple Offers Uncommon Discounts in China Amid Declining iPhone Sales
32 seconds ago
Apple Offers Uncommon Discounts in China Amid Declining iPhone Sales
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors
33 seconds ago
The College Payoff: Weighing the Value of College Majors
India's Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records
36 seconds ago
India's Stock Market Hits Historic Highs: Sensex and Nifty Shatter Records
Latest Headlines
World News
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
8 seconds
The Complex Debate Behind England's Housing Crisis
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
15 seconds
Biden's Reelection Campaign Raises Record $97M in Q4 2023
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
20 seconds
Exercise Therapy Potentially Harmful for Long Covid Patients, Study Reveals
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
29 seconds
Underutilized Health Savings Accounts: A Missed Opportunity for Retirement Planning
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
31 seconds
Maldives Sets Deadline for Indian Troop Withdrawal Amid Mounting Tensions
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
32 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
38 seconds
George Chisanga Slams Robbery Charges Against PF Members as Baseless
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
41 seconds
A Day of Thrilling Cricket: Draws, Victories, and Strategic Changes
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
43 seconds
Rise in STIs Among Australian Youth Sparks Nationwide Awareness Campaign
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
32 seconds
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
58 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
15 mins
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
19 mins
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
43 mins
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
1 hour
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
3 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
3 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
3 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app