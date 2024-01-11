en English
Business

Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:53 pm EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
Indian Rupee Holds Steady as Markets Eye US Inflation Data

The Indian rupee is holding its ground near the 83 per dollar mark, as the world of finance keenly anticipates crucial US inflation data that could potentially sway global currency dynamics. This comes at a time when the rupee has achieved a near one-month high of 82.97, with the possibility of further strengthening based on the upcoming inflation data.

US Inflation Data and Its Implications

Investors have predicted a total of 140 basis points of Federal Reserve rate cuts in 2024. The expected US inflation update is slated to show a headline increase of 0.2% month-on-month in December. These figures will provide crucial insights into the number and timing of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. Amidst this economic dance, the rupee has concluded at a near four-week high of 83.0350 against the dollar. Foreign banks have been persistently selling the greenback for foreign fund inflows into domestic equities.

Anticipation and Impact

Traders are awaiting the US inflation data for further indications on when the US Federal Reserve will begin reducing the Fed funds rate. There is currently a 63% likelihood of rate cuts by the Fed at its March meeting. This anticipation has seen the rupee appreciate due to inflows from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) dominating the scene with money coming in for debt and equity.

Market Dynamics and Future Outlook

Importers have been purchasing the greenback, exerting pressure on the Indian unit to dip below the 83 levels. The premiums on one year dollar rupee forwards have remained steady, pegged at 153 paise against the dollar. The future of the rupee is predicted to lie within a range of 82.90-83.30 a dollar, with key technical resistance at 82.90 a dollar. The Indian rupee concluded at 83.01 against the US dollar, marking its seventh consecutive session of rise and adding 31 paise since January 2.

Business Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

