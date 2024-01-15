en English
Business

Indian Rupee Hits Four-Month High Against US Dollar Amid Market Optimism

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:07 am EST
Indian Rupee Hits Four-Month High Against US Dollar Amid Market Optimism

The Indian Rupee has appreciated against the US Dollar, with the exchange rate improving by 0.2% during the latest trading session. This minor boost can be credited to an influx of foreign investment and promising economic indicators in India.

Minor Fluctuation in Exchange Rate

The Rupee began Monday’s trading session at 82.82, peaking at 82.77 against the dollar – an increase of 18 paise from its previous close. These trading figures suggest a temporary floor for the USD-INR pair at around 82.80. Notably, Monday saw U.S. stock exchanges closed to observe Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, with the dollar index posted at 102.35.

Market Optimism and RBI Intervention

Market participants have shown optimism towards the Rupee, predicting a breakout from its confined range and a potential rally this year. This positive sentiment is fuelled by a decrease in the frequency of Reserve Bank of India (RBI) intervention, following criticism from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The soft dollar and increased foreign exchange reserves may allow the RBI to intervene less, making bets on the Rupee’s direction via options relatively inexpensive and contributing to market volumes.

Rupee’s Appreciation and Market Sentiment

The Rupee closed its ninth consecutive session of gains on Monday at 82.8800 against the US Dollar. Influenced by a decline in US Treasury yields, the Rupee hit an intraday high of 82.7800, its strongest level in over four months. Market sentiment indicates anticipation of the Rupee breaking free from the narrow range implemented by the central bank last year. Offshore major banks are advising their clients to consider long positions on the Rupee either outright or via put USD/INR options, reflecting the prevailing market sentiment.

The shift in sentiment is attributed to expectations of reduced RBI intervention and a more flexible exchange rate policy. Despite the RBI’s firm control on the Rupee in the past year, investors are optimistic that the current soft dollar and increased foreign exchange reserves will enable the central bank to intervene less frequently. This points towards a potential continuation of the upward trend, with the Rupee possibly advancing towards the 82.50 mark in the near term.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

