Business

Indian Rupee Closes with Minimal Change; Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 Positively

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:20 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 7:27 am EST
Indian Rupee Closes with Minimal Change; Indian Equity Markets Start 2024 Positively

The Indian rupee commenced the New Year with minimal fluctuation, concluding the trading session at 83.2375 against the U.S. dollar, a slight dip from its previous close at 83.2075. The restrained movement is attributed to the absence of fresh market triggers, especially with most global markets remaining closed for the New Year’s celebrations.

A Balance of Forces

Early gains for the rupee were counterbalanced by dollar-purchasing by state-run banks, which influenced the rupee’s performance. Trading volumes were noticeably lower, as reported by a foreign exchange trader at a private bank.

The dollar index, which gauges the U.S. currency against a basket of other significant currencies, marked its second consecutive monthly loss in December, declining approximately 2%. This downward trend is in anticipation of the Federal Reserve potentially easing interest rates, leading to the first annual loss for the dollar index since 2020.

Asian Currencies and the Rupee

Asian currencies, broadly, have benefited from this outlook, but the rupee has lagged, constrained by robust domestic dollar demand and suspected intervention by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to soak up inflows. The rupee is projected to maintain its current range, encountering resistance at levels of 83 and 83.50.

Indian Equity Markets Riding High

Simultaneously, Indian equity markets kicked off the year on a positive note, with the Nifty 50 and Sensex achieving record levels in their inaugural 2024 session. Market observers are now keenly awaiting key U.S. economic data releases later in the week, including non-farm payroll and unemployment figures. The U.S. unemployment rate is expected to have risen to 3.8% in December from 3.7% in November. Analysts predict that the Indian financial markets will sustain their upward trajectory in 2024, spurred by continued foreign interest and significant investments in both equity and debt markets.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

