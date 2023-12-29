en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Indian Rupee Closes Slightly Weaker Against US Dollar: A Look at the Broader Implications

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:35 am EST | Updated: Dec 29, 2023 at 8:08 am EST
Indian Rupee Closes Slightly Weaker Against US Dollar: A Look at the Broader Implications

In a modest fluctuation in the currency markets, the Indian rupee closed slightly weaker against the US dollar at the end of Thursday’s trading, with the exchange rate settling at 83.21 rupees per US dollar. This comes in comparison to the previous closing rate of 83.17 rupees per US dollar. Such shifts in the exchange rate, although marginal, are closely monitored by currency traders, exporters, and importers, as they can influence profitability and costs associated with international transactions.

(Read Also: PM Modi Engages with Beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra)

Understanding the Rupee-Dollar Dynamics

The exchange rate between the rupee and the dollar is a critical economic indicator for India. It can affect inflation, the balance of payments, and the broader financial stability of the country. Despite subdued equity market sentiment and volatility in crude oil prices, the Indian rupee appreciated 6 paise to 83.14 against the U.S. dollar on Friday. This marked the second consecutive day of gain for the rupee, with the dollar falling to the lowest level in five months.

The Role of Central Bank Policies and Economic Factors

As of 2023, the Indian rupee shed 0.5% of its value against the US dollar, reflecting the smallest annual percentage change in at least 20 years. The Reserve Bank of India has been using periods of rupee strength to build its forex reserves, a move that has resulted in a six-year losing streak for the rupee. Despite this, the currency outperformed other Asian currencies as foreign fund investments into India’s equity and debt markets picked up in the latter part of the year.

(Read Also: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Conducts Security Review in Jammu: A High-Level Engagement)

Implications for the Indian Economy and Global Trade Relations

Even small movements in the rupee-dollar currency pair can have wider implications for the Indian economy and its global trade relations. With the dollar index trading 0.28 lower at 100.37, and global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipping 0.64 per cent to USD 79.14 per barrel, the rupee appreciated on the weak US dollar and a surge in domestic markets. The inflow of foreign funds and a downward trend in crude oil prices also contributed to the rupee’s gain, reflecting the interconnectedness of global financial markets and their impact on the Indian economy.

Read More

0
Economy Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Zambia Grapples With Two-Year High Inflation: A Deep Dive into Economic Impact

By Mazhar Abbas

NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates

By Dil Bar Irshad

Majority of Kenyans Believe Country is Heading in Wrong Direction, Survey Reveals

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Afe Babalola Calls for Revival of Neglected Farm Settlements in Nigeria

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Ethiopia Plunges into 'Default' Status: Fitch Downgrades Rating Follow ...
@Africa · 30 mins
Ethiopia Plunges into 'Default' Status: Fitch Downgrades Rating Follow ...
heart comment 0
China Anticipates Surge in Travel, Signalling Economic Hope for 2024

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China Anticipates Surge in Travel, Signalling Economic Hope for 2024
Unfounded Fears: Wall Street’s Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023

By Wojciech Zylm

Unfounded Fears: Wall Street's Recession Predictions Fall Flat in 2023
Wall Street Journal’s Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News

By Waqas Arain

Wall Street Journal's Front Page: A Tapestry of Political, Economic, and Technological News
Italy’s 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Italy's 10-Year Bond Yield Records Decade-High Drop Amid ECB Rate Cut Speculations
Latest Headlines
World News
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
49 seconds
Zambia's Chipolopolo to Sport New Star-Studded Jersey for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
1 min
Zambia's Patriotic Front Sets Terms for Miles Sampa's Participation in Party Convention
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
2 mins
2024 Elections: A Decisive Moment for Global Democracy
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
6 mins
Family Moments Shared: A Glimpse into President Bola Tinubu's Personal Life
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
7 mins
West Contemplates New Strategies in Ukraine-Russia Conflict
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
8 mins
NBS Live at 1: Maine Disqualifies Trump, UK Faces Storm Gerrit and Global Updates
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
9 mins
South Australians to Benefit from Expanded Vaccine Availability in Pharmacies
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
11 mins
Anambra Politician Nicholas Ukachukwu Seeks Extensive Security Amid Rising Insecurity
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
12 mins
Uganda's Former PM Mbabazi's Parents Memorial Draws Significant Crowd
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
1 hour
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
2 hours
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
4 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app