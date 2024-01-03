Indian Rupee Closes Slightly Higher Amid Anticipation of US Economic Data

In a display of measured stability, the Indian rupee concluded marginally higher against the dollar on Wednesday, spurred by dollar sales from foreign banks. The rupee wrapped up at 83.2750 against the dollar, a notch higher than its previous session’s closure at 83.3175. The financial world now eagerly anticipates critical U.S. economic indices due this week, including the ISM manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) and the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s December policy meeting.

Investors Eyeing International Cues

As the rupee’s volatility remains muted, banks and corporate treasuries are expanding their operations in other currency pairs, seeking more lucrative returns. Investors are keenly awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting and Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, both of which could provide crucial insights into the central bank’s interest rate outlook.

Gold Prices and Interest Rate Speculations

Gold prices also saw a moderate increase, with investors keeping a close eye on the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting minutes and U.S. jobs data. Spot gold was up by 0.3% at $2,064.39 per ounce at 0253 GMT. U.S. gold futures, on the other hand, remained steady at $2,072.50 per ounce. Traders are increasingly betting on interest rate cuts in 2024, buoyed by the slowing inflation and the Fed’s dovish inclination in its December policy meeting.

Indian Rupee and the Influence of Foreign Institutional Investors

The Indian rupee gained slightly against the US dollar on Wednesday due to FII inflows and subsiding crude oil prices. Foreign institutional investors turned out to be net buyers in the equity market on Tuesday, procuring shares worth Rs 1,602.16 crore. However, the gains were somewhat restrained by weakness in the domestic equities attributed to uncertainties over early interest rate cuts from the US Federal Reserve.