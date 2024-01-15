en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Economy

Indian Rupee Appreciates Against US Dollar: An Analysis

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Indian Rupee Appreciates Against US Dollar: An Analysis

The Indian rupee has witnessed a slight appreciation, opening at 82.81 against the US dollar compared to its previous closing value of 82.92. This movement in the currency exchange rate is a testament to the dynamic nature of the forex market, influenced by a plethora of factors ranging from economic indicators to market sentiment, and geopolitical events.

Impact on Trade Balance and Economy

Changes in the exchange rate have a significant bearing on the nation’s trade balance. A stronger rupee makes imports cheaper and exports costlier, thereby affecting the cost of trade. This, in turn, impacts the overall economy, pressing corporations, particularly those engaged in international trade like ‘X Corp.’, to closely monitor these fluctuations for effective financial risk mitigation and strategic currency management.

Record Inflows Bolster Rupee

The rupee’s appreciation can be attributed to bullish foreign funds flowing into the equity markets. With the highest ever monthly inflows of US $10.1bn recorded in December 2320, the rupee has strengthened for the eighth consecutive session. Traders capitalized on the opening decline, building bullish bets on the local market, and pushing the rupee to surpass the 83 level against the US dollar. The rupee also recovered early losses to end higher for a sixth straight day, supported by rising expectations of more foreign funds flowing in.

Rupee: A Strong Performer Among Asian Currencies

The Indian rupee stands as the second-best performer among Asian currencies, buoyed by positive domestic equities and foreign capital inflows. The value of the rupee against the dollar is a critical financial parameter that affects not just businesses but also the country’s financial market and the economy at large, which makes these fluctuations an area of acute interest for market watchers.

0
Economy Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Economy

See more
1 min ago
Nifty Index Achieves Historic Milestone, Hits 22,000 Mark
In a significant development in the Indian equity market, the Nifty Index has hit the 22,000 mark for the first time in its history. This benchmark index, representing 50 stocks across diverse sectors, took a mere 25 trading sessions to make a 1,000-point gain from 21,000. This swift rise, the third-fastest 1,000-point gain in the
Nifty Index Achieves Historic Milestone, Hits 22,000 Mark
Walmart: America's Largest Grocer Navigates Inflationary Pressures
52 mins ago
Walmart: America's Largest Grocer Navigates Inflationary Pressures
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
52 mins ago
People's Bank of China Holds Steady on MLF Rate, Ensures Adequate Liquidity
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape
3 mins ago
UPI: The Game Changer in India's Economic Landscape
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
21 mins ago
US Voters Split on Economy and Democracy Priorities: CBS/YouGov Poll
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
25 mins ago
Philippine Senate Approves Resolution to Review Economic Provisions of Constitution
Latest Headlines
World News
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
23 seconds
Taiwan's Presidential Election: A Global Echo against Chinese Unification
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
2 mins
The Frosty Fight for Republican Nomination: A Prelude to Iowa Caucus
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses Kickstart the 2024 U.S. Federal Election Season
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
3 mins
High Prices No Deterrent for Fans at Australian Open
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
3 mins
Revolutionizing Physiotherapy: Startoon Labs' Pheezee, World's Smallest EMG Machine
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
3 mins
Stephen Laybutt, Former Australian Olympian, Found Dead in New South Wales Bushland
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
4 mins
Ex-Socceroo Stephen Laybutt Found Deceased in New South Wales
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
12 mins
YouGov Poll Foresees Potential Political Storm for Tories
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
12 mins
100 Days of Conflict: Israel's Attack on Gaza Continues Amid Diminishing Hope for Diplomacy
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
14 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app