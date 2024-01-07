en English
Business

Indian Primary Market Gears Up for Flurry of IPOs led by Jyoti CNC Automation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:10 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Indian Primary Market Gears Up for Flurry of IPOs led by Jyoti CNC Automation

The Indian primary market is set to kick off 2024 with a series of initial public offerings (IPOs). After a subdued start to the year, Jyoti CNC Automation is expected to usher in a flurry of activity in the initial share sale market. The company’s public offering is poised to mark the beginning of a busy period which might extend until the forthcoming general elections.

(Read Also: Significant Fire Erupts at Oil Company in Gujarat, India)

Resilient Market and Upcoming IPOs

In 2023, the Indian primary market demonstrated remarkable resilience, with secondary market sentiment rebounding from the second quarter and fundraising activity picking up speed. Market dynamics suggest a vigorous year ahead with a minimum of ₹1 lakh crore projected to be raised, a figure significantly higher than the amount secured in 2023. Regulatory nods have been issued to 28 companies for raising over ₹30,000 crore through IPOs, while 36 companies are currently awaiting approval for their fundraising plans worth ₹50,000 crore.

Details of Jyoti CNC Automation IPO

The IPO of Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, a leading CNC machines manufacturer, is slated to go live on January 9 and stay open until January 11. The price band is fixed between ₹315 to ₹331 per share, and the company aims to amass ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of fresh shares. The shares are already trading at a premium of ₹82 in the grey market. The company plans to utilize the proceeds to cater to long-term working capital needs and to repay existing borrowings. The share allotment is expected to be finalized by January 12, with a proposed listing on BSE and NSE on January 16.

(Read Also: Karnataka Seers Advocate for Caste Census Report Acceptance)

Other Noteworthy IPOs

In addition to Jyoti CNC Automation, other companies such as IBL Finance, New Swan Multitech, and Australian Premium Solar (India) have their IPOs lined up with respective price bands, issue details, and subscription dates. These companies are expected to contribute to the robust year projected for the Indian primary market.

Business Finance India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

