Business

Indian Market Indices Face Downturn as FIIs Retune Future Positions

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:28 am EST
Indian Market Indices Face Downturn as FIIs Retune Future Positions

Indian market indices, the Nifty and Sensex, have registered a downturn as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) adjust their future positions. The FIIs have trimmed their long positions in index futures by 0.71 percent and ramped up their short positions by 2.55 percent, indicating a bearish outlook.

FIIs Shift Triggers Market Impact

This shift in FII positioning has reverberated in the market, causing the Nifty to encounter key support levels at 21,500 and resistance levels at 21,750 and above. The Sensex echoed this negative sentiment, recording a drop of 616.72 points. The derivative market analysis reveals a noticeable increase in call-writing at the 21,750 and 21,800 strike prices, while the 21,700-21,600 put range witnessed significant open interest additions.

Market Trend Across Segments

In the stock futures segment, FIIs have offloaded contracts, while in the options segment, they have shown preference for more call options and even more put options, further signaling cautiousness or a bearish trend. Some stocks and sectors are spotlighted for long and short build-ups, with pharma stocks demonstrating long build-ups and companies like Gail, Eicher Motors, and Dixon Technologies manifesting short build-ups.

Investment Advice and Services

While the article outlines market predictions and potential ranges for the index, it also offers various investment advice and services. However, a word of caution for the readers: it is strongly recommended to consult certified experts before making investment decisions. The fluid dynamics of the market, the complex interplay of various factors, and the risk associated with investments necessitate professional guidance.

Business Economy Finance
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

