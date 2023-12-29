en English
Indian Financial Landscape: High-Risk Pursuits and Global Economic Insights

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 11:33 pm EST
A seismic shift is sweeping across the Indian financial landscape as investors increasingly plunge into the high-risk waters of stocks and derivatives in a quest for quick returns. This evident trend is reflected in the doubling of the notional turnover of futures and options on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), which stands as the largest derivatives exchange in the world, measured by the volume of contracts traded.

NSE’s Dominance and BSE’s Ambition

The NSE enjoys a near-monopolistic grip on the derivatives market in India. However, its competitor, BSE Ltd., is also strategically positioning itself to seize a larger share of this burgeoning segment.

Global Economic Challenges and Responses

Amidst this backdrop, Bloomberg’s reporting sheds light on various global economic challenges and responses. It references an engaging conversation with former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown, Nobel Laureate Michael Spence, and Mohamed El-Erian about the trajectory for politics and the global economy in the post-pandemic era, touching on complex issues like sluggish growth and escalating inflation.

Bloomberg’s Depth and Diversity

Bloomberg dives into diverse topics, from the collapse of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX to the unveiling of the first Made-in-China cruise ship, demonstrating the depth and variety of its financial reporting.

In India, there has been a record surge in assets under management in the mutual funds industry, thanks to the addition of over 20 million new investment accounts. The industry has witnessed a significant upswing in equity investments, with local equity funds enjoying inflows for 33 consecutive months. This steady inflow of domestic capital has helped insulate the market against the effects of foreign outflows.

BlackRock Inc is preparing to reenter the fund management arena in India after a hiatus since 2018, signaling a bullish sentiment for the industry. Indian equities are on track to close the year with an unprecedented winning streak, with the rally’s driving forces extending beyond the nation’s largest companies.

Real estate stocks have rallied to their highest level since 2008, outpacing all other sector indexes. State-owned enterprises had their best year since 2009 as the government ramped up expenditure. Small and mid-cap stocks have also seen substantial gains, with many asset managers launching new funds to cash in on the demand. New-age technology companies have made a comeback, with Zomato Ltd’s value more than doubling due to a surge in online food orders. Tata Motors Ltd soared 85% to a fresh record, reflecting India’s push for clean energy through the adoption of electric vehicles.

Business Finance India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

