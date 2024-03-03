Indian Expat and 19 Colleagues Win Dh15 Million in Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket Draw

In an emotionally charged live phone interview, Indian expatriate Mohammad Shereef was moved to tears upon discovering he and his 19 friends had won the Dh15 million Big Ticket jackpot in Abu Dhabi. This remarkable win came after a decade of participation, showcasing persistence and the power of community among the group of friends living and working in Dubai.

Advertisment

Decade of Hope Transforms into Reality

Shereef and his colleagues, who reside together in Dubai, have been pooling their resources to participate in the Big Ticket draw for the past ten years without fail. Their collective dream turned into a stunning reality on a regular day in Karama, Dubai, when Big Ticket hosts Richard and Bouchra called to announce their life-changing win. The winning ticket, number 186551, was purchased online on February 23, symbolizing not just luck but the culmination of years of shared hopes and dreams. Among the winners are taxi drivers and blue-collar workers, all of whom will now share the grand prize, receiving at least Dh750,000 each.

A Moment of Disbelief and Joy

Advertisment

The moment of victory was filled with disbelief and overwhelming joy for Shereef, who, caught off guard during the live interview, initially struggled to comprehend the magnitude of their win. "Thanks to God," he expressed amid tears, "I'm now a millionaire! I just won the Big Ticket!" This emotional reaction captured the hearts of many, illustrating the profound impact such a win can have on individuals' lives, especially for those who have patiently awaited their moment of luck.

Looking Toward the Future

With the windfall, Shereef plans to bring his family to the UAE, start a business, and donate to charity, highlighting not just the personal but the communal benefits of their win. The group's victory is a testament to their enduring hope and the strength found in collective endeavor. As they prepare to attend the next draw for the awarding ceremony, their story serves as an inspiration to many, reminding us of the power of perseverance and the unpredictability of fortune.

This incredible journey from hopeful participants to multimillionaires encapsulates the essence of the Big Ticket draw, transforming lives and forging unforgettable memories. As Shereef and his friends embark on this new chapter, their story will undoubtedly encourage others to dream big and believe in the possibility of a life-altering win.