Indian Bank and FPL Technologies Collaborate to Launch Co-branded Credit Card

In a significant move towards technological advancement and customer-centric services, Indian Bank, a leading public sector bank in India, has announced a strategic partnership with FPL Technologies. The collaboration is set to roll out the ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’, an innovative product designed to provide customers with a broader range of credit card services and advanced digital solutions. This initiative will place the bank on both Visa and RuPay platforms, thereby expanding its reach and service spectrum.

Enhanced Credit Solutions & Digital Control

The new credit card is poised to offer international validity with a nominal 1% forex fee. It is designed to cater to the needs of digitally savvy Indian consumers, offering a host of features tailored to their specific requirements. The underlying objective is not just the provision of advanced credit solutions but also to provide customers with complete digital control over their credit card experience through the OneCard mobile app. This approach resonates with the contemporary digital wave sweeping across the banking industry and signifies a new era of credit accessibility and usability.

A Collaborative Effort

The ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’ is not a solo effort. It is the result of a collaborative endeavor involving Indian Bank, FPL Technologies, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Visa. This coalition brings together a collective expertise in the banking and technology sector, promising to deliver exceptional services to credit card users.

Staying at the Forefront of the Industry

In an official statement, Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry by offering the latest advancements in credit solutions. The introduction of the ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’ is a testament to this dedication, reflecting the institution’s commitment to innovation and its promise to continually elevate customer experiences.