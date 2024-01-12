en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Bank and FPL Technologies Collaborate to Launch Co-branded Credit Card

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
Indian Bank and FPL Technologies Collaborate to Launch Co-branded Credit Card

In a significant move towards technological advancement and customer-centric services, Indian Bank, a leading public sector bank in India, has announced a strategic partnership with FPL Technologies. The collaboration is set to roll out the ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’, an innovative product designed to provide customers with a broader range of credit card services and advanced digital solutions. This initiative will place the bank on both Visa and RuPay platforms, thereby expanding its reach and service spectrum.

Enhanced Credit Solutions & Digital Control

The new credit card is poised to offer international validity with a nominal 1% forex fee. It is designed to cater to the needs of digitally savvy Indian consumers, offering a host of features tailored to their specific requirements. The underlying objective is not just the provision of advanced credit solutions but also to provide customers with complete digital control over their credit card experience through the OneCard mobile app. This approach resonates with the contemporary digital wave sweeping across the banking industry and signifies a new era of credit accessibility and usability.

A Collaborative Effort

The ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’ is not a solo effort. It is the result of a collaborative endeavor involving Indian Bank, FPL Technologies, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and Visa. This coalition brings together a collective expertise in the banking and technology sector, promising to deliver exceptional services to credit card users.

Staying at the Forefront of the Industry

In an official statement, Shanti Lal Jain, Managing Director and CEO of Indian Bank, emphasized the bank’s commitment to staying at the forefront of the industry by offering the latest advancements in credit solutions. The introduction of the ‘Indian Bank One co-branded credit card’ is a testament to this dedication, reflecting the institution’s commitment to innovation and its promise to continually elevate customer experiences.

0
Business Finance India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Investment Banks and Brokerage Firms Re-evaluate Ratings: Major Shifts in Perspective
In a recent report by The Wall Street Journal, numerous investment banks and brokerage firms have revised their ratings for a myriad of companies, signaling an evolving landscape of market analysts’ opinions. UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH), a noteworthy name on the list, is anticipated to announce earnings of $5.66 for the fourth quarter. Rating Downgrades
Investment Banks and Brokerage Firms Re-evaluate Ratings: Major Shifts in Perspective
Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions
6 mins ago
Avio Charts Growth Trajectory: Appoints Industry Veterans to Key Managerial Positions
SBI Launches Green Rupee Term-Deposit Scheme to Support Sustainable Projects
7 mins ago
SBI Launches Green Rupee Term-Deposit Scheme to Support Sustainable Projects
ALDI Restocks Popular Heated Airer; Launches Energy-Efficient Cosy Living Range
4 mins ago
ALDI Restocks Popular Heated Airer; Launches Energy-Efficient Cosy Living Range
Record-Breaking Surge in Indian Equity Market Led by IT Giants
5 mins ago
Record-Breaking Surge in Indian Equity Market Led by IT Giants
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 mins ago
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Latest Headlines
World News
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
34 seconds
ECP Grants Extension for Withdrawal of Election Nominations as Feb. 8 Deadline Approaches
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
57 seconds
Sleeper's NFL Wild Card Weekend: Three Players Set to Outperform Receiving Yard Projections
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
4 mins
UK Parliament's Restoration Programme Faces Contractor Reluctance Amid Uncertainty
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
4 mins
New Film Distribution Regulations in Vietnam: Ratings and Warnings Now Mandatory
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
5 mins
Researchers Unearth Significant Genetic Selections in Candida Fungal Pathogen
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
5 mins
Smith-Whitlock Feud Raises Questions on Integrity of Sports Media
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
6 mins
Ronnie O'Sullivan Apologizes for 'Awful Standard of Snooker' at The Masters
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
6 mins
Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
6 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
46 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
53 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
19 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app