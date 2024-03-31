India Trims Reliance's Deep-Sea Gas Price to $9.87; CNG, PNG Rates Unchanged

In a move reflecting the global downturn in energy prices, the Indian government has announced a slight reduction in the price of natural gas procured from challenging terrains such as the KG-D6 block operated by Reliance Industries. Starting April 1, the new rate will be $9.87 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), a marginal cut from the previous $9.96, while the price for gas utilized in producing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Piped Natural Gas (PNG) remains static due to a pricing cap.

Advertisment

Price Adjustment in Response to Global Trends

The adjustment comes as the third consecutive bi-annual decrease for gas extracted from difficult fields, signifying the government's commitment to aligning domestic prices with international benchmarks. The Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell, under the Oil Ministry, has based this reduction on softened benchmark international gas prices. Despite the cut, the price cap for gas used in making CNG and piping to households for cooking will maintain the cost at 30% below market rates like those paid to Reliance, underscoring a protective measure for consumers.

Regulatory Framework and Price Mechanism

Advertisment

India's strategy for pricing locally-produced natural gas involves two distinct formulas - one for legacy fields operated by national oil companies such as Oil and Natural Gas Corporation and Oil India Ltd, and another for newer fields in difficult-to-tap areas like deepsea. These prices are reviewed bi-annually, with the recent change partly influenced by a revised formula for legacy fields linked to the Brent crude oil price, yet capped at $6.5 per mmBtu. This dynamic pricing model reflects the government's efforts to make domestic gas prices competitive and fair, fostering a gas-based economy.

Impact on India's Energy Landscape

The price reduction, albeit modest, is part of a broader vision to increase the share of natural gas in India's energy mix to 15% by 2030, up from the current 6.3%. This strategy not only aims at a more sustainable energy future but also at reducing the country's carbon footprint. By adjusting the prices of gas produced from difficult fields, the government is taking a step towards making gas more accessible and affordable, potentially accelerating India's transition to a gas-based economy.

As India treads on the path of energy reform, the recent price revision is a testament to its adaptability in the face of fluctuating global energy prices. While the immediate impact on consumers remains shielded by price caps, the long-term implications could be far-reaching, setting the stage for a more energy-efficient and environmentally-friendly nation.