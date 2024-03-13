India to See Surge in Passive Investments with Inclusion of Government Bonds in Global Indices: SEBI Chief

In a landmark announcement, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch heralded the inclusion of Indian government bonds in major global indices as a significant milestone for the country's financial markets. This move, set to commence with JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s benchmark emerging-market index in June 2024, followed by Bloomberg indices in September 2024, is poised to attract substantial foreign investment into India's debt landscape.

Unlocking Foreign Investment Potential

SEBI's strategic positioning of Indian government bonds on the global stage underscores a broader objective to invigorate the country's corporate debt market. Buch's optimism is rooted in the establishment of a benchmark and yield curve for sovereign debt, which in turn, builds confidence among investors towards the corporate debt sector. The timing is particularly opportune as global manufacturing giants pivot towards India, adopting a China+1 strategy in a reshaped post-pandemic global order. The inclusion in global indices like those of JPMorgan and Bloomberg is expected to catalyze this shift, drawing unprecedented foreign interest and investment into India's burgeoning bond market.

Comparative Analysis and Growth Trajectory

Despite the existing low liquidity in the secondary bond market, a robust primary market signifies the latent potential within India's debt ecosystem. Buch highlighted the current dynamics where a significant portion of corporate India's borrowing from the banking system is complemented by bond market financing, indicating a healthy appetite for debt instruments. Furthermore, the projected equivalence of REITs, INVITs, and municipal bonds to India's GDP showcases an expansive horizon for growth and investment opportunities within the country's financial infrastructure.

Regulatory Framework and Market Support

Buch also shed light on SEBI's role in facilitating this growth trajectory through regulatory measures designed to ensure market stability and investor confidence. These include enhancing governance, reducing minimum investment sizes in debt products, and promoting innovation and digitization across the financial ecosystem. The strength of India's equity markets, buoyed by retail investors and institutional participation through mutual funds, insurance, and pension funds, provides a solid foundation for expanding into the debt domain. SEBI's proactive approach aims to replicate this success in the bond market, setting the stage for a diversified and resilient financial landscape.

As India's bonds prepare to step onto the global stage, the implications for the country's financial markets are profound. Beyond attracting foreign investment, this development signifies India's growing stature in the global financial ecosystem, promising enhanced liquidity, market depth, and a diversified investor base. As the world watches, India's strategic moves could redefine its economic trajectory in the years to come.