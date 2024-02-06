India Secures Future Energy Needs with $78 Billion LNG Deal with Qatar

India and Qatar have inked a historic contract extending India's import of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for an additional 20 years, a move that underlines the nation's strategic efforts to secure long-term energy resources. The agreement, valued at an estimated $78 billion, was signed between India's largest LNG importer, Petronet LNG Ltd, and QatarEnergy.

Setting the Stage for a Gas-Based Economy

As the world's third-largest energy consumer, India's extension of its LNG contract marks a significant milestone in its transition towards a gas-based economy. The renewed contract offers enhanced savings, with potential reductions in price estimated at around $0.8 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), accumulating to an estimated $6 billion over the contract period.

The original LNG import contract with RasGas, now part of QatarEnergy, commenced in 1999 and was India's first of its kind, which began supplying gas in 2004 and is set to expire in 2028. This extension not only upholds the firm bilateral relationship between India and Qatar in the energy sector but also reinforces India's commitment to diversify its energy mix.

Aiming for a Greener Future

India has set a target to increase the natural gas share in its energy consumption to 15% by 2030 as it works towards the goal of achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. The new contract significantly aids this ambition, firmly placing the country on a greener path.

Shifting Terms and Increasing Flexibility

The new contract terms shift from Free on Board (FOB) to Delivered Ex Ship (DES), where Qatar takes on shipping costs, saving India approximately $0.30 per mmBtu. This shift in terms not only brings savings but also grants Indian buyers the flexibility to select the receiving terminal, further optimizing costs through the domestic pipeline network.

The signing of this strategic LNG deal was a highlight of the India Energy Week, attended by Qatar's energy minister and QatarEnergy officials, underscoring the deepening energy ties between the two nations. This monumental deal not only secures India's future energy needs but also brings it one step closer to its goal of a greener, more sustainable future.