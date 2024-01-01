India Reports Record High Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2023-24

The Ministry of Finance in India has announced a ‘record high’ of 8.18 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed for the assessment year 2023-24 as of December 31, 2023. This figure marks a significant 9 percent increase from the previous year’s 7.51 crore ITRs, indicating a growing trend in taxpayer compliance and economic activity.

Boost in Audit Reports and Other Form Submissions

Alongside the increase in ITRs, the total number of audit reports and other forms submitted during the same period also rose to 1.60 crore, up from 1.43 crore in the preceding year. This rise not only represents a higher level of compliance but also indicates a boost in economic activities that necessitate such submissions.

Pre-Filled Data: A Game-Changer in Tax Filing

One of the key factors contributing to this success is the government’s extensive use of pre-filled data in the ITR forms. This pre-filling, which includes information on salary, interest, dividends, personal details, tax payments, and more, facilitated a smoother and quicker filing process. It significantly reduced the burden on taxpayers, making the tax filing process less daunting and more efficient.

Outreach Initiatives and Support to Taxpayers

The government undertook over 103.5 crore outreach initiatives through targeted emails, SMS, and other campaigns to encourage early tax filings. To support taxpayers during the peak periods, the e-filing helpdesk handled approximately 27.37 lakh queries, providing valuable assistance and guidance.

Introduction of ‘TIN 2.0’: A Leap in Digital Tax Payment

The introduction of ‘TIN 2.0’, a new digital tax payment platform, replaced the previous OLTAS system, offering user-friendly payment options such as Internet Banking, NEFT/RTGS, Debit Card, and UPI. This digital shift not only expedited the tax filing process but also made it more accessible to a broader demographic.

In conclusion, the increase in ITR filings, audit reports, and other forms is a testament to the efficiency of the government’s digital initiatives and taxpayer support programs. However, the taxation authority continues to remind taxpayers who have not yet verified their ITRs to do so within 30 days of filing to avoid any potential repercussions.