India Embraces T+0 Settlement for Equities: SEBI's Game-Changing Move on March 28

India is set to witness a monumental shift in its equities trade settlement process with the introduction of the T+0 settlement cycle on March 28, heralding a new era for investors and the broader financial market. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Chairperson, Madhabi Puri Buch, announced this transformative change, which aims to significantly enhance operational efficiency and attract more investors by enabling same-day settlement of stock trades. Initially, this will be optional for certain investors, with a plan to expand instant settlement within a year.

Understanding T+0 Settlement

T+0 settlement refers to the process where the trade of stocks is settled on the same day the transaction is made. This is a leap from the current T+1 cycle, where settlement happens the next day. The move to a same-day settlement is expected to increase market efficiency and reduce settlement risk. SEBI has laid out a phased implementation, starting with an optional T+0 cycle for trades executed till 1:30 p.m., leading to a complete shift to instant settlement by next year.

Phased Implementation and Market Impact

In its initial phase, T+0 settlement will be offered for the top 500 listed equity shares by market capitalization, divided into three tranches. This optional settlement cycle is poised to benefit investors looking for quicker liquidity and may encourage more participation in the Indian equity markets. Moreover, SEBI's consultation paper discussed potential challenges and addressed concerns regarding liquidity fragmentation, suggesting that participants accessing both T+0 and T+1 markets could help bridge gaps.

Future Outlook and Challenges

While the T+0 settlement presents numerous advantages, including enhanced liquidity and operational efficiency, its success will depend on the market's adaptability and the resolution of initial challenges, such as the exclusion of custodian clients in phase 1. As the Indian financial market prepares for this significant transition, the focus will be on monitoring the impact on trading patterns and ensuring a smooth adoption process for all stakeholders involved.