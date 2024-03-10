India-EFTA $100 Billion Trade Pact: Swiss Watches, Chocolates to Get Cheaper

On March 10, 2024, India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries - Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland - signed a landmark Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA), promising to inject $100 billion into mutual investments and trade. This historic pact aims to lower tariffs and promote investments, making Swiss watches and chocolates more affordable in India.

Advertisment

Historic Trade Pact Signed

After 16 years of negotiations, the TEPA was finalized, marking a significant milestone in international trade relations. The agreement covers a wide range of sectors, including pharmaceuticals, machinery, and manufacturing, and aims to eliminate most import tariffs on industrial products. For India, this pact promises an influx of investments from EFTA countries, while Indian agricultural exporters and professionals can expect liberalized trade rules and job opportunities in the EFTA zone.

Benefits and Implications

Advertisment

India's commitment to not tailor policies specifically for individual companies, such as US EV maker Tesla, underscores its intention to create a level playing field for all international investors, including those from EFTA countries. The deal also anticipates quota-based duty concessions on gold imports from Switzerland, linking duty cuts directly with investments from member nations. For the Indian consumer, the immediate effect will be reduced prices on famous Swiss products like watches and chocolates, thanks to duty concessions offered by New Delhi.

Looking Ahead

This agreement is expected to boost exports, promote investment, and create employment opportunities, strengthening the economic partnership between India and the EFTA bloc. The TEPA not only opens up new avenues for trade and investment but also signifies India's growing influence and strategic importance in the global economic landscape. As businesses and consumers alike adapt to the changing dynamics, the long-term implications of this deal on the global economy remain to be seen.