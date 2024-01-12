en English
Finance

India and France Explore Financial Collaboration Ahead of Macron’s Visit

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:26 pm EST
India and France Explore Financial Collaboration Ahead of Macron’s Visit

Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman, and Emmanuel Bonne, the Diplomatic Advisor to the French President, convened to discuss potential areas for collaboration in the financial sector. The meeting, which took place in the backdrop of the impending visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to India’s 75th Republic Day celebrations, largely focused on accelerating collaborative efforts on climate action, fortifying international financial institutions, and addressing debt vulnerabilities in low-and-middle-income countries.

Enhancing Participation in GIFT City

Sitharaman underscored the need for greater participation from French financial institutions and corporations in the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City). The IFSC at GIFT City, an ambitious project of the Indian government, is envisaged as a global financial hub that would compete with the likes of London and Singapore.

Synergy Between India’s UPI and France’s TIPS

The discussions also highlighted the resonance between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and France’s Targeted Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS). Both UPI and TIPS are transformative digital payment systems that have revolutionized the way transactions are carried out in their respective countries. The Finance Minister and the French Diplomatic Advisor explored avenues for closer financial integration between the two nations, leveraging this shared competence in digital payments.

Implications for India-France Financial Relations

The meeting between Sitharaman and Bonne is a significant step towards strengthening India-France financial relations. It underscores the commitment of both nations to work together in addressing global financial challenges and leveraging opportunities for mutual growth. The forthcoming visit of President Macron, who will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations, is likely to further cement this growing partnership.

Finance France India
Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics.

