India Achieves Record Income Tax Returns Filing, Bolstered by Digital Tools

India’s Ministry of Finance revealed a historic milestone in the country’s tax compliance on December 31, 2023. For the assessment year 2023-24, the number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filed skyrocketed to 8.18 crore, marking a 9 percent surge from the previous assessment year’s 7.51 crore filings. The ministry also highlighted that 1.60 crore audit reports and other tax-related forms were submitted, an increase from the preceding year’s 1.43 crore submissions.

Embracing Digital Transformation

One of the cornerstones of this success has been the implementation of digital resources. The data prefilling feature was hailed as a significant facilitator in this process. This feature allows for seamless inclusion of essential information such as salary details, interest, dividend, personal information, and tax payment details, thereby expediting the ITR filing procedure.

Proactive Outreach and User-friendly Tax Payment

The government’s proactive role was another determining factor. An impressive 103.5 crore targeted emails, SMS messages, and creative campaigns were launched to encourage early filing. Assistance was further provided through the e-filing helpdesk, which successfully addressed around 27.37 lakh queries. In addition, the introduction of the ‘TIN 2.0’ digital tax payment platform replacing the earlier OLTAS system, offered user-friendly e-payment options and enabled real-time tax credit, which contributed substantially to the ease of filing ITRs.

A Call to Action

In light of these developments, taxpayers who have yet to verify their ITRs have been urged to do so within 30 days of filing. This initiative not only helps maintain the momentum of this year’s record-breaking performance but also encourages an overall culture of tax compliance among India’s taxpaying population.