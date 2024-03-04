Income Tax Deadline Alert: File Updated ITRs by March 31, 2024, to Avoid Penalties

The Income Tax Department of India has issued a critical notice for taxpayers, emphasizing the importance of filing updated income tax returns (ITRs) for the assessment year 2021-22 by March 31, 2024. This directive targets individuals whose financial transactions have discrepancies or missing information under the e-verification scheme.
Understanding the E-Verification Scheme
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has spotlighted inconsistencies between the information reported in ITRs for the assessment year 2021-22 and the financial transaction details available with the department. These mismatches in income, expenses, and other financial data have necessitated the call for filing updated returns. Specifically, taxpayers who have not filed their ITRs, despite having information about high-value transactions, are also mandated to scrutinize and submit updated returns.
Steps for Tax Compliance
Taxpayers are advised to access their Annual Information Statement (AIS) through the e-filing portal. This step is crucial for identifying any discrepancies. The process of filing updated ITRs (ITR-U) is made available for eligible non-filers as well, using the same platform. This proactive approach aims at ensuring compliance and rectification of previously filed returns that may have inaccuracies or omissions.
Deadline and Consequences
The cutoff date for submitting updated returns (ITR-U) for the assessment year 2021-22 is set for March 31, 2024. Taxpayers are urged to adhere to this deadline to preclude any penalties or legal complications that might arise from non-compliance. The Income Tax Department's initiative underscores the significance of accurate and complete income tax returns, thereby promoting transparent and responsible tax filing practices among citizens.
This move by the Income Tax Department not only aims at enhancing the integrity of the tax filing system but also encourages taxpayers to rectify any inadvertent errors in their previously filed returns. It serves as a reminder of the department's commitment to ensuring tax compliance, while also offering an opportunity for taxpayers to amend their records without facing stringent penalties.