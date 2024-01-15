en English
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:40 am EST
Impact of Section 479: The UK Companies Act 2006 Audit Exemption

Section 479 of the UK Companies Act 2006 has been sculpted with the primal intent of easing regulatory burdens on subsidiary companies. It allows certain subsidiaries to be exempt from audit requirements, provided their parent company, established under UK law, pledges a statutory guarantee for the subsidiary’s outstanding liabilities for the financial year and includes it in its consolidated accounts.

Terms of the Exemption

This exemption, brought into force in October 2012, is however, not a blanket rule. It does not extend its coverage to insurance and certain regulated companies. The rationale behind this exemption is clear: to reduce audit costs for companies, thereby encouraging financial efficiency and flexibility.

Lower Uptake than Expected

Yet, despite its apparent benefits, the uptake of this exemption has been less than stellar. The reasons attributed to this are possibly the requirement for the parent company guarantee or a simple lack of awareness about the provision. Companies, it seems, are either wary of the liability that comes with the guarantee or are oblivious to the alleviative potential of this provision.

Implications for Lenders and Insolvency Practitioners

This scenario necessitates that Lenders and Insolvency Practitioners (IPs) exercise due diligence by checking for such guarantees at Companies House. The presence of these guarantees can be an additional collateral, potentially increasing the pool of assets available for recovery in insolvency cases. Though not frequently encountered, these guarantees can significantly impact the decision-making process of lenders and IPs regarding enforcement actions or onboarding new group company customers.

In the currently challenging financial climate where cost savings are a critical factor, the implications of such guarantees have the potential to be even more profound. As such, it is imperative that businesses, lenders, and IPs alike stay abreast of the nuances of the UK Companies Act 2006, particularly Section 479, and leverage its provisions to their advantage.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

