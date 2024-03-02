Impact of Indirect Taxation on Poverty: Study Reveals Alarming Correlation in Bangladesh

A recent study by the Research and Policy Integration for Development (RAPID) has shed light on the significant impact of indirect taxation on poverty levels in Bangladesh, revealing a stark correlation that calls for urgent tax reform. Presented at an event in Dhaka, the findings indicate that each one percentage point increase in the indirect tax burden results in a 0.42% rise in poverty, underscoring the adverse effects of the country's reliance on VAT and import duties for revenue generation.

Understanding the Tax Structure

Indirect taxes, such as Value Added Tax (VAT) and import duties, form the backbone of the government's revenue, accounting for two-thirds of its total income. These taxes, paid by the buyer, have a more significant impact on those below the poverty line, increasing their financial strain. The study highlights that the indirect tax burden on households below the poverty line surged from 2% in 2000 to 7% in 2016, while those above the poverty line faced a comparatively lesser increase.

Consequences of Indirect Taxation

Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of RAPID, emphasized that the current tax system hampers the expected rate of poverty reduction. According to the Household Income and Expenditure Survey (HIES), poverty in Bangladesh has decreased significantly over the last two decades; however, Razzaque argues that the decline could have been more rapid if not for the high indirect taxes. The study also suggests that shifting focus towards direct taxes, which are levied on individuals' earnings, could alleviate the disproportionate burden on the poor.

Path Towards Tax Reform

Recognizing the need for a more equitable tax system, the study proposes a phased tax reform initiative over 10-15 years, aimed at broadening the tax base and modernizing tax administration. Suggestions include adopting technology-driven solutions to enhance tax compliance and fostering a service-providing attitude within tax administration to encourage voluntary compliance. The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has already begun efforts to increase direct tax collection, with initiatives aimed at increasing the taxpayer base and promoting a taxpayer-friendly environment.

As Bangladesh continues to navigate its economic development, the call for tax reform has become increasingly urgent. The findings from the RAPID study not only highlight the detrimental impact of indirect taxes on poverty but also offer a roadmap towards a more inclusive and equitable tax system. By shifting the focus towards direct taxation and modernizing tax administration, Bangladesh can hope to reduce its poverty rate more effectively and ensure a more prosperous future for all its citizens.