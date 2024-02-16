IMPACT Developer & Contractor Raises Over €1 Million in First 72 Hours of Bond Offer

In a remarkable display of investor confidence, IMPACT Developer & Contractor successfully captivated the market by amassing over one million euros within the first 72 hours of its bond offer launch. This strategic move, part of a broader ambition to raise a total of 3 million euros, underscores the company's enduring allure in the eyes of both current and prospective retail investors. With a storied 28-year presence on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), marked by the iconic symbols Greenfield Băneasa and Luxuria Residence among its achievements, IMPACT sets its sights on expanding its investor base through this enticing offer.

A Strategic Offer in a Promising Market

Since February 12, the financial community has been abuzz with the news of IMPACT's bond offer, set to continue until February 23, 2024. With bonds listed under the symbol IMP27E, the company not only highlights its commitment to growth but also its recognition of the crucial role retail investors play in its journey. Constantin Sebeșanu, the CEO at the helm of IMPACT's ambitious projects, emphasizes the significant interest the offer has generated as a testament to the company's robust market position and its effective financing instruments.

Unwavering Confidence from the Investment World

The swift accumulation of over one million euros is a clear indicator of the market's confidence in IMPACT Developer & Contractor. This sentiment is echoed by analysts at Raiffeisen Bank, who have recently initiated coverage for IMPACT shares with a buy recommendation. With a target price of 0.3 lei, suggesting a potential yield of 25% compared to the current trading price, the outlook for the company appears particularly favorable. This optimism is founded on several pillars, including a favorable interest rate outlook, a strong project pipeline, an attractive commercial real estate portfolio, and a more stable overall real estate climate.

A Legacy of Success and Future Ambitions

Over its 28-year tenure on the BVB, IMPACT Developer & Contractor has not only completed landmark projects like Greenfield Băneasa and Luxuria Residence but has also embarked on new ventures such as the BOREAL Plus residential project in Constanța and the GREENFIELD Copou residential project in Iași. With the issuance of this bond offer, IMPACT doesn't just seek to raise capital; it aims to solidify its status as a visionary developer that continues to attract a broad base of support from the investment community.

In reflection, IMPACT Developer & Contractor's latest bond offer not only speaks to the company's enduring appeal among investors but also illustrates its strategic foresight in navigating the market's evolving dynamics. With a strong foundation built over nearly three decades and a forward-looking approach to growth and investment, IMPACT reaffirms its position as a beacon of innovation and stability in the real estate sector. As the offer proceeds and the February 23 deadline approaches, the market watches with keen interest, anticipating IMPACT's next successful chapter in its storied history on the BVB.