IMF Upgrades Global Growth Forecast, Citing U.S. Economy and China's Policy Support

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has revised its global growth projections for 2024 upwards, attributing it to the robust performance of the U.S. economy and beneficial policy measures undertaken in China. The IMF now anticipates global growth to reach 3.1% in 2024, marking a 0.2 percentage point rise from the previous prediction in October, with a subsequent 3.2% expansion projected for 2025.

Resilient Global Economic Activity and Contributing Factors

The upward revision comes on the heels of resilient global economic activity, particularly noticeable in the second half of 2023. Key drivers of this positive shift include strong demand, private consumption, government spending, and improvements in labor markets and supply chain conditions. The downturn in energy and commodity prices has also played a critical role. Furthermore, emerging economies such as Brazil, India, and Russia have exceeded earlier expectations, contributing to the global economic uptick.

Growth Projections Still Below Long-Term Average

Despite the positive revision, the IMF's forecast remains below the 3.8% global growth average recorded between 2000 and 2019. Higher interest rates, the gradual withdrawal of fiscal support programs, and low productivity growth continue to pose threats to the global economy. However, inflation seems to be receding more rapidly than previously expected across most regions, with global inflation pegged at 5.8% in 2024 and 4.4% in 2025. In advanced economies, inflation rates are anticipated to drop to 2.6% in 2024 and 2% in 2025.

Given the current inflation trends, central banks, including the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, and the Bank of England, may begin to ease policy rates in the latter half of 2024. Nonetheless, the IMF cautions against premature easing of monetary policy and the risk of maintaining overly restrictive policy for too long. Doing so could potentially stifle growth and push inflation below the targeted 2% in advanced economies.